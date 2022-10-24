Fitbit, now a part of Google family, has returned as the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the sixth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2022, which will include a month-long calendar of physical events, sports, and health and wellness activities that will take place across the city from 29 October – 27 November 2022.

For the fourth consecutive year, Fitbit is calling on residents and visitors of Dubai to take part in DFC by dedicating 30 minutes daily to their health and wellbeing through DFC challenges and activities. Among the activities available to residents and visitors during DFC, Fitbit will host a month-long series of group and individual fitness classes at the new Fitbit zone - a multi-level fitness area at the Kite Beach Fitness Village. Each floor in the Fitbit zone will be dedicated to different styles of fitness including the popular Fitbit Rebounder.

Fitbit will also bring back its Climb Together challenge at the Kite Beach fitness village. A popular feature at last year’s DFC, 1,219 participants climbed 201,265 stairs or 28,780 meters vertical height, equivalent to 3.25 times the height of earth’s highest mountain – Mount Everest, standing at the certified elevation of 8,848.86 meters above sea level. The unique Fitbit activity and challenges are set to offer fun and engaging ways for residents to achieve their daily 30-minute activity goal this DFC.

Commenting on the long partnership Des Power, VP and Managing Director of Fitbit International at Google, said “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Fitness Challenge for yet another year to encourage residents to get moving regularly. Just 30 minutes of physical activity a day can help to lower stress and risk of cardiovascular disease, improve your mood, boost your immune system, and a whole host of other wellness benefits – both physical and mental. In this spirit, we look forward to hosting visitors at Kite Beach Fitness Village for a series of workouts designed to empower visitors on their health and wellness journey.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, (DRFE), said “We welcome back Fitbit as a strategic and long standing partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Under the aspirational vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC aims to empower and encourage residents and visitors to embrace a more active lifestyle and commit to a fitter future by making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. We’re incredibly happy to have Fitbit support us to further enhance the health and wellness of the population of Dubai.”

Fitbit will have a range of special offers at its Kite Beach retail outlet throughout DFC. In support of businesses that are encouraging their employees to participate in DFC, Fitbit is offering corporate discounts and partnering with home grown apps to facilitate and manage corporate team challenges.

To find out more on how to get involved in the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022, visit: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Challenge was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. Now in its sixth edition - with more opportunities than ever to get involved - DFC brings friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and wellbeing with 30 days of fun and fitness. Featuring a packed calendar of activities and events across the city including Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 29 October through to Sunday 27 November 2022.