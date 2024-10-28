Sharjah, UAE: World Stage Design (WSD) 2025 Sharjah which will take place from 18 to 25th October 2025, is accepting exhibition entries from professional and emerging designers in live performance from around the world. The last date for submission is 14th November 2024.

The exhibition features three categories: Performance Design, Space and Object Design and Set, Sound, Costume, Lighting, Video Design. Professionals and emerging talent in scenography, puppetry, décor, architecture, and other theatre and live events technicians are encouraged to apply.

Conducted quadrennially, WSD is the only exhibition globally to showcase performance designs from individual designers. After successful shows in Toronto, Seoul, Cardiff, Taipei, and Calgary, the sixth edition of the event – WSD25 Sharjah, UAE, is its first time in an Arab country. The event is co-produced by the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) and the International Organization of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians (OISTAT).

"It is remarkable that we are hosting a global event focused on live events and performance design in Sharjah, UAE. WSD25 Sharjah has sustainability as a core ethos. The event offers a unique opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts of live events in the region to engage with work from around the world. Exhibiting international designers, artists and visitors can experience the local performing arts culture and interact and collaborate with their Middle Eastern counterparts," said Jacqui George, Project Director, WSD25.

Applications will be reviewed by respective juries in the professional and emerging categories. All categories will look for evidence of ecological and sustainable design methods and approaches as a central theme. The cost per submission is AED 100. Grants for subsidized entry fees are available for applications from Arab-speaking countries.

"I am eagerly anticipating the submission of exciting entries from the region and internationally." concluded Jacqui.

WSD2025 includes Scenofest, a celebration of scenography with a wide range of seminars, workshops, performances, and presentations by leading theatre practitioners and artists. The Theatre Architecture Competition (TAC) and Technical Invention Prize (TIP) will also run alongside the event.

To submit an entry for the WSD 2025 Sharjah exhibition: https://www.sharjahwsd2025.com/exhibitions

To apply for subsidized entry fees for applications from Arab-speaking countries: https://worldstagedesign.awardsplatform.com

Media and partnerships contact:

Ancy Alexander

Email: ancyalexander@spaa.ae

About Sharjah Performing Arts Academy

Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) is the only dedicated performing arts academy in the Middle East, offering comprehensive education in both performing and production arts. SPAA trains students for various roles, from actors and dancers to stage managers and scenic designers, preparing them for success in the competitive global industry. The Academy's mission is to develop confident, creative professionals who can lead and collaborate in any global context.

About OISTAT

OISTAT was founded in Prague in 1968. It stands for “Organisation Internationale des Scénographes, Techniciens et Architectes de Théâtre” in French, and “International Organisation of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians” in English. OISTAT is a global network for theatre practitioners celebrating design, technology and architecture in live performances.