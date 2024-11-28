Abu Dhabi: The inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW) announced today a stellar lineup of global business leaders, innovators, and prominent public figures for its first edition commencing December 4th.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Business Week is hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

From December 4 to 6, over 150 speakers across multiple sectors and industries will share their entrepreneurial journeys, life experiences and lessons learnt to the event's 8,000 attendees, across ten dedicated events. Under the theme ‘Deliver Value. Create Impact’ Abu Dhabi Business Week will have innovation and entrepreneurship at its heart, offering businesspeople, innovators, and small businesses valuable insights on business growth from global leaders in different fields.

Luminaries announced include Marc Randolph the Founder and Former CEO of Netflix, Retail Icon Jo Malone, Former Google and Facebook Leaders Randi Zuckerberg and Mo Gawdat, as well as Formula One legend David Coulthard and Soccer Legend Clarence Seedorf.

Other sessions featured include Magnus Olsson & Elie Habib, discussing their journey of building a billion-dollar businesses in Careem, and Anghami, and offering valuable insights into entrepreneurship, innovation, and scaling a successful venture. Christine Tsai, Founder & CEO of the World’s largest early-stage investor, Silicon Valley’s 500 Global will jet in to share her experiences in steering the growth of thousands of startups. Reflecting Abu Dhabi’s “Falcon Economy” soaring to unprecedented heights, Dr. Sara Sabry, the first female Arab astronaut to go to space, will hold a conversation titled “How to Achieve the Impossible Dream”.

His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, the Second Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said: “This week promises to deliver extensive insights from some of the world’s biggest business leaders and influential figures that will help drive forward businesses across the Emirate. The event truly reflects Abu Dhabi’s outstanding economic journey and immense growth opportunities.”

H.E. added: “One of ADBW’s foundational pillars is to provide an opportunity for small businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs to learn, connect, and network. This perfectly aligns with the Emirate’s steadfast commitment to creating the best conditions to accelerate grow and foster an investment-friendly environment. The week will strengthen Abu Dhabi's business sector by promoting public-private partnerships and collaboration, achieving our mission to enhance our knowledge-based and diversified economy.”

Abu Dhabi Business Week will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

About Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW)

Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW) is an inaugural event which serves as a dynamic platform designed to empower businesses to shape the future, featuring more than 10 impactful events aimed at inspiring and connecting business leaders.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the event brings together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to drive sustainable economic development and underscores the Emirate’s rapid economic growth and its commitment to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem.

Taking place from December 4 to 6, 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), ADBW provides a unique opportunity for global industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to collaborate and explore opportunities across various sectors, including economy, sustainability, AI and technology, SMEs, family businesses, entrepreneurship climate change.

