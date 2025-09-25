Singapore: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has successfully concluded the second edition of the Middle East- Asia Summit, a global gathering of policymakers, financiers, and technology leaders held in Singapore.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, the 2025 summit further cemented FAB’s position as a key convener of influential voices, strengthening its role as a strategic bridge between regions.

Hosted by FAB in collaboration with leading government and private sector partners, the Middle East-Asia Summit brought together over 250 senior policymakers, leading global institutional investors, and business leaders from across Asia and the Middle East. The summit was also supported by the Embassy of The United Arab Emirates and the UAE Singapore Business Council.

Held under the theme "Bridging Asia and the Middle East: The Future of Trade, Investment & Finance," the summit served as a flagship platform to accelerate cross-regional integration, foster investment and innovation, and promote sustainable economic growth.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, stated: “With increasing trade, innovation and capital flows between the Middle East and Asia, we have brought together industry leaders at the Middle East Asia Summit to discuss how we can deepen our economic ties even further. As the UAE’s global bank, FAB plays a key role, facilitating over USD 80 billion in UAE-Asia investment last year alone, spanning energy, AI and sustainable infrastructure, and offering seamless connectivity to our global and regional clients. Singapore is FAB’s first and key location in Asia as we have expanded into multiple new markets, reinforcing Singapore’s role as a strategic gateway for Middle East–Asia connectivity.”

The Summit’s agenda reflected the region’s shared ambition to shape the future of finance, technology, and sustainability. Discussions explored the evolving role of capital markets in driving inclusive growth, the rise of digital assets and AI-powered financial services, and the importance of green infrastructure as a foundation for long-term resilience. A strong focus was also placed on building interoperable financial ecosystems between the Gulf and Asia, advancing climate-aligned investments, and scaling innovation through public and private sector collaboration. These themes underscored the growing urgency and opportunity for institutions to lead in a new era of global cross-regional connectivity.

FAB’s Ongoing Commitment to the Middle East–Asia Corridor

FAB continues to serve as the trusted partner at the heart of the Middle East–Asia corridor, with over 64% progress toward its AED 500 billion sustainable finance target for 2030 and expanding regional footprints in China, India, Singapore, and other major Asian economies. Recent milestones include being the first MENA bank to join China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System and the financing of a USD 35 million solar project through Jackson Green, demonstrating FAB’s role in turning shared ambitions into tangible results.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB):

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint across 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.34 trillion (USD 366 billion) as of June-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking Group. FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

