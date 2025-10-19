The exhibition was officially opened by Mr. Naif AlDossary, Ministry of Sport, Mr Basim Ibrahim from Ministry of Investment and representatives from the Ministry of Health

The event also saw the launch of the Fitness Sector Development Report – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a first of its kind initiative led by the Ministry of Sport in collaboration with FIBO Arabia and advisory firm CAA Portas

Heavy hitters from the world of sport, including World’s Strongest Man, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and arm-wrestling star Devon Larratt, added star quality to the proceedings

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The inaugural edition of FIBO Arabia, the MENA region’s leading international exhibition for health, fitness, and wellness, concluded last week, welcoming 12,399 regional and international visitors to the three-day showcase, which took place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

The exhibition was officially opened on 1 October by Mr. Naif AlDossary, Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Sport, Mr Basim Ibrahim, Sport Sector Investment Development Director in the Ministry of Investment, who was joined by representatives from the Ministry of Health. Held under the theme ‘For a Strong and Healthy Society’, and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, the event delivered an integrated platform for innovation, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships across the wellness value chain.

Supported by the Ministry of Investment as Strategic Partner, the Ministry of Sport as Executive Partner, and the Ministry of Health as the official Wellness & Longevity Partner, the event showcased over 80 global exhibitors and homegrown enterprises, featuring five dynamic live arenas and a conference programme hosting more than 50 internationally renowned speakers, setting a new benchmark for fitness events in the region.

Reflecting on the success of the launch, Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director of RX Middle East and Emerging Markets, commented: “The success of FIBO Arabia’s inaugural edition reflects both the strength of Saudi Arabia’s wellness economy and the appetite for innovation, collaboration, and growth across the industry. Over the past three days, we have seen transformative ideas shared, new partnerships formed, and inspiring performances that highlight the Kingdom’s global ambition. “

Cynthia Zeinoun, Event Director of FIBO Arabia, adds: “What makes this event truly special is the way it unites government, business, athletes, and communities around a shared vision for healthier, more active lifestyles. This first edition is only the beginning – we are building momentum in Riyadh to shape the regional and international fitness landscape for the future.”

Among the event’s headline announcements was the launch of the first Fitness Sector Development Report – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; a collaboration led by the Ministry of Sport in partnership with FIBO Arabia and advisory firm CAA Portas. The report was presented by Abdullah AlRasheed, Director of Investment Enablement, Ministry of Sport and Wissam Khalaf, Head of MEA and Partner, CAA Portas and outlined that the fitness industry in the country is expected to double in value to SAR 15.5 billion by 2030, driven by investor interest, policy reform, and surging participation from women and youth.

Leading international brands from over 18 countries were also present, including Apparel Group, Technogym, Life Fitness, DRAX, Matrix, BH Fitness, Precor, Keiser Corporation, Therabody, Delta Fitness, and Wellness First, amongst others. The international presence helping to underscore the Kingdom’s growing influence in the health and wellness sector.

The FIBO Arabia Conference brought together prominent fitness voices, including global strategist Herman Rutgers, Morgan Stanley’s Alexey Naumov, Armah Sports Company’s Nathan Clute, and Riyadh Combat Club’s Hani Bukhari, who explored strategies to accelerate market maturity and increase sector inclusivity.

A strong focus was placed on women in fitness, with a strong lineup of female speakers and thousands of women attendees, including Nelly Attar, the first Arab woman to climb K2 and Saudi-national Rawan Al Saadi, a Les Mills athlete, who highlighted the role of empowerment, shifting cultural narratives, and the importance of inclusive facility design.

The exhibition also marked a significant step forward in national fitness development. As part of the Performance Arena, the FIBO Arabia x Saudi Bodybuilding Federation National Championship featured Saudi athletes competing for a spot in the upcoming IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships.

The Arena also provided a platform for a series of in-depth wellness sessions from leaders within the fields of nutrition and recovery, as well as meet and greet sessions with stars including world's strongest man ‘Thor’ Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and the world arm wrestling heavyweight champion Devon Larratt.

Elsewhere, the Strength Arena hosted a series of IPF-sanctioned powerlifting competitions in partnership with the Saudi Strength Sports Committee. At the same time, visitors had the opportunity to participate in high-energy sessions such as BodyCombat, Grit, and BodyAttack as part of the Group Fitness Arena, powered by Les Mills.

The Tech Arena featured an immersive rowing experience by the Saudi Rowing Federation, which saw beginners and more competitive rowers challenge each other in a variety of competitions. This was complemented by an immersive sports zone powered by Marafei, where golf and football took centre stage. Rounding out the show features was the Calisthenics Arena, powered by Rhythm Calisthenics, which tested athleticism through competitions in flexibility, coordination, strength, and endurance.

FIBO Arabia returns to Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center (RFECC) from 29 September to 1 October 2026.

For more information and future updates, visit www.fibo-arabia.com

