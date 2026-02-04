UAE: The ‘Fazaa’ programme, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, launched a new program in collaboration with the Ministry of Family as part of its participation in the World Governments Summit 2026, This initiative aligns with the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who designated 2026 as the “Year of Family,” and aims to support the growth and stability of Emirati families.

In this context, the Ministry of Family and Ministry of Interior signed an MOU during the World Governments Summit 2026, in the presence of Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and H.E. Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family.

Also present at the signing were Her Excellency Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, and Ahmed Buharoon, Director General of Fazaa.

Through a comprehensive package of practical benefits and services, the initiative aims to strengthen family cohesion, ease financial burdens on families, particularly large ones, while enabling them to manage their affairs with greater efficiency and comfort, in line with the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031.

H.E. Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak said: “The MoU represents a strategic step towards strengthening family identity and creating a more supportive and sustainable environment through proactive, needs-driven empowerment. Improving family wellbeing is not simply about providing services, but about laying the foundations for a more cohesive society that is able to grow with confidence. By bringing government entities together, we are transforming the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 from a strategic vision into an integrated system of practical support that strengthens family bonds and encourages society to adopt a “family growth” mindset as a core national value.”

Ahmed Buharoon, Director General of Fazaa, said that the MoU signing reflects Fazaa’s commitment to its societal role, highlighting that the initiative seeks to achieve a number of strategic objectives, most notably strengthening the cohesion of Emirati families by encouraging family time, in addition to recognising the pivotal role of mothers in family formation and providing continuous support.

He added that the partnership contributes to strengthening Fazaa’s role and reinforcing its national reputation by supporting family growth and instilling the concept of large families, in line with the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, through designing packages of services and benefits tailored to Emirati families.

Under the MOU, special and exclusive memberships will be introduced bearing the logos of the Ministry of Family and the ‘Year of Family’, with the option to add children’s names. The memberships are categorised in line with family size and needs: Silver Membership for newly formed Emirati families with no children; Gold Membership for Emirati families with one to three children; and Platinum Membership for Emirati families with four or more children, or families that include a Person of Determination, in cooperation with the Ministry of Family.

The initiative provides comprehensive benefits that address families’ daily needs across different aspects of life, from housing and basic necessities to health, leisure, and mobility, under a vision centred on quality of life and social sustainability. More than 34,000 commercial outlets in the UAE and abroad are participating in the program.

The initiative comes as part of the Ministry of Family’s strategic role in leading and enabling national policies and initiatives aimed at supporting Emirati families and strengthening their stability and cohesion. It reflects an integrated model of cooperation with Fazaa to achieve the objectives of the ‘Year of Family 2026’ and to reinforce the Emirati family’s position as a fundamental pillar of sustainable social development and a cohesive, prosperous society.