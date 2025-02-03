DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a global leading life sciences company, is showcasing its comprehensive one-stop IVD solutions and sharing the latest industry insights with global partners at Medlab Middle East 2025 in Dubai, UAE, from Feb 3 to Feb 6. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies and vast industry experience, Fapon has introduced its technology transfer and local manufacturing services to best underscore its commitment to enhancing local IVD industry development.

At the exhibition, Fapon has presented a range of IVD solutions covering a wide spectrum of technology applications, including chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), biochemistry, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), lateral flow assay (LFA), and fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) for both clinical diagnostic laboratories and point-of-care testing (POCT) scenarios. Leveraging its strong foundation in IVD technologies, Fapon integrates open-system instruments, reagent services, and raw materials into One-stop IVD solutions. This approach ensures reliable, versatile, and seamless services for our IVD partners, especially local IVD companies and distributors that are establishing or expanding their own IVD production lines. Ultimately, these efforts benefit local hospitals and patients. Fapon's goal is to elevate the product portfolios of global IVD manufacturers and reduce their time-to-market through technology transfer and local manufacturing.

Fapon's CLIA and biochemistry product lines exemplify its expertise in One-stop IVD solutions. Its CLIA One-stop solution includes the Shine i-series open-system CLIA analyzers for low- to ultra-high-throughput testing, alongside over 80 reagent services for assays such as vitamin D, NT-proBNP，hs-cTnI and PCT, and core IVD raw materials. Fapon is able to provide one-stop CLIA products and services from development, evaluation/registration, QMS construction to after-sales. In addition, Fapon's biochemistry One-stop solution offers matching antibodies, antigens, latex particles, coupling procedures and biochemistry analyzers, enabling its partners to successfully develop their IVD tests in a short time. Collectively, they demonstrate Fapon's commitment to advancing diagnostic technologies and customization services to meet the localization needs of the IVD manufacturers. Fapon's PCR one-stop solution can provide POCT instruments that can provide results in as fast as 30 minutes, along with customized reagent services. Fapon's FIA one-stop solution can offer multiple analyzers and reagents for over 40 types of diseases.

With over two decades of specialization in IVD raw materials, Fapon has established itself as a preferred global supplier of high quality IVD raw materials, particularly to some of the world's leading IVD manufacturers. It has diverse and advanced technology platforms for antibody production, such as phage display and single B. Moreover, Fapon caters to the diagnostic needs of prevalent diseases, spanning respiratory, infectious, tropical diseases, and Alzheimer's disease.

With high-standard facilities spanning over 100,000 m² and five R&D centers worldwide, from Boston to San Francisco in the United States, and from Dongguan, Shenzhen to Shanghai in China, we are now able to consistently establish industry-leading technology platforms and deliver state-of-the-art products and services to the market. Looking ahead, Fapon will rooted in the emerging market, forging stronger collaborations with local partners and enhancing healthcare services for the local region.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating IVD total solutions on innovative open instrument platforms, reagent services and core IVD raw materials, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.