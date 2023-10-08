Riyadh: Music, talent, and speed are set to unite, as the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX announces an electrifying collaboration with XP Music Futures for this year’s XPERFORM vocalist contest. This monumental three-year partnership will provide contestants with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take to the world stage with a live performance at the upcoming Formula 1 race weekend in Jeddah in March 2024. Earlier this year XPERFORM announced its collaboration with YouTube to support Saudi Arabia’s music industry. As part of the collaboration, YouTube ran a bootcamp to help artists reach a wider audience using YouTube’s multiple formats.

This year’s auditions for XPERFORM, held live at the Music Hub in Riyadh, have set a new standard for music competitions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The event exceeded all expectations, showcasing an incredible array of talent and representing musical genres from across the spectrum, culminating in a true celebration of the rich musical and cultural tapestry seen throughout the region. A distinguished panel of judges, including Moe Hamzeh, Karima Damir, Banah Anabtawi, Lil Eazy, and Liliana Abudalo, provided valuable feedback and constructive critiques, lifting performers to unforeseen heights before ultimately narrowing the field of contestants down to 12.

XPERFORM is among a range of initiatives by XP Music Futures to pull back the curtain and bolster the emerging talent of tomorrow. The conference is also unveiling HUNNA (the Arabic plural of "she"), a one-on-one mentorship program for women, by women. Set to cover everything from music management and artistry to the nuances of production and the music business itself, this year sees an XP Music Futures that is dead set on giving the next generation of talent the tools they need to succeed.

Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Company – Promoter of the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX - commented: “We are honoured to be partnering with XP Music Futures on this very exciting initiative to source and promote some of the finest young talents in the region. The XPERFORM mission to uncover the region's emerging vocal talent aligns perfectly with our own commitment to using the power of F1 to motivate our youth to follow their dreams. Our previous three F1 race weekends have shown how racing and live music dovetail into a beautiful package of adrenaline-fueled action and entertainment, serving to inspire the people of the Kingdom to achieve their full potential. We look forward to partnering and supporting XP Music Futures on this journey and are excited to welcome the successful entrants on stage next March during the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024.”

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO at MDLBEAST and XP Music Futures - says: “At MDLBEAST - and through XP Music Futures - we’re dedicated to creating opportunities for artists as we continue to accelerate the development of the music scene in our region. We’re proud to unveil this powerful initiative with The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix1 to provide another stage for incredibly talented artists. We’d like to thank The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for supporting our mission in uncovering the unseen to the rest of the world, and for joining forces to inspire future generations as we lay the groundwork for establishing a thriving music ecosystem in the MENA region.”

This partnership comes months ahead of this year’s XP Music Futures, which is set to take place in Riyadh from December 7 to 9. Tickets for the 3-day event are available now but are poised to sell out in the coming weeks. To grab your tickets and find more information, visit XP Music Futures’ official website.

About XP Music Futures :

XP Music Futures is an annual music conference dedicated to accelerating the development of the music scene in the Middle East and North Africa region through various initiatives while also creating mutual opportunities for the global music community. XP Music Futures, which was launched in 2021, is widely considered the most forward-thinking gathering of music leaders in the region and offers a bridge to connect with the global music scene with past attendees including high-profile names like Mathew Knowles, Amy Thomson, David Guetta, DJ Khaled, and Elyanna. The 2023 flagship conference will take place in Riyadh from December 7-9, aiming to stimulate the new generation of music professionals in the wider MENA region with educational content and networking opportunities to advance their skills and knowledge of the music industry.

ABOUT MDLBEAST

MDLBEAST is a leading music entertainment company based in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to showcasing both established and emerging local, regional, and global talent. Through innovative live entertainment experiences, the company aims to connect regional audiences with top artists from around the world. With a focus on events, music, and venues, MDLBEAST is poised to revolutionise the music scene not only in KSA, but throughout the MENA region.

