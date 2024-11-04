DUBAI – Expo City Dubai enjoyed an exciting start to its 2024-2025 season, welcoming more than 7,000 visitors to a variety of events across sports, wellness, entertainment, music and culinary experiences throughout the weekend.

The city was packed with visitors of all ages with the first of Al Wasl Weekends – Expo City’s new entertainment programme taking place every weekend in November – coinciding with the three-day Fitness Hub at Expo City Dubai, a central feature of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Al Wasl Weekends continues on 8-10 November, as Friday night brings an open-air music experience with a fresh line-up of DJs at THE TRELLIS. On Saturday, guests are invited to savour a delectable culinary journey with Brunch City 2.0 – The Dome Edition, and Sunday offers a family-friendly day of wellness, including organic produce at the Harvest Festival. For further information, please visit www.expocitydubai.com.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

twitter.com/ExpoCityDubai

facebook.com/ExpoCityDubai

instagram.com/ExpoCityDubai

youtube.com/@theExpoCityDubai

linkedin.com/company/expocitydubai/

tiktok.com/@expocitydubai