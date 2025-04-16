SHARJAH, UAE: Italy, UAE’s second largest supplier among European Union nations, presented glimpses of Italian companies’ excellence in Creative Industries and AI at the FUTURE INNOVATORS event held at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park).

Speakers addressed several key topics that are driving Italian entrepreneurs and boosting the bilateral trade, including Creative Industries, Artificial Intelligence, Innovation, Sustainability, Fashion, and Design.

The program is part of “A Journey through Made in Italy”, a week-long voyage - from April 14 to 17 - through Italian excellence in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, promoted by Italiacamp along with the Embassy of Italy in the United Arab Emirates, the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, and the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Challenge Network and Triumph MENA part of Triumph Group International Benefit Corporation to celebrate high standards not just in manufacturing, fashion and food, but primarily as an expression of research, art, creativity, enterprise and craftsmanship.

In a welcome address, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO, SRTI Park, extolled the standards of Italian companies in creative industries and innovation, and spoke about how SRTI Park is equipped to host entrepreneurs and startups that want to reach new markets in the Middle East, while providing an overview of innovations under development at the region’s buzzing technology park.

Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai, spoke of the booming trade relations between Italy and the UAE, and hailed the role being played by SRTI Park in welcoming and hosting international companies to create world-beating products through innovative technologies.

Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of Italy to the UAE at the Italian Trade Agency Dubai, highlighted how ITA’s platform of promotional activities and bespoke services to innovative SMEs and startups has been consistently driving the appeal of Made in Italy excellence in R&D intensive solution, resonating with the UAE vision with its cornerstone on cutting-edge tech in many sectors. He shared best practice of Italian companies in advanced manufacturing, water and waste management, supercapacitors, AI applied to healthcare and ITA trade shows in North Star, Wetex and Big5 as a launchpad for Italian and UAE partners to thrive in the market and the region.

Nicola Bettio – Director, Innovation & Research Ecosystem at SRTIP, delivered a keynote address on ‘Crossing the Chasm’ that highlighted steps for driving cooperation between industry, government and academia to produce innovation that makes long-standing economic impact.

In another keynote, Prof. Agostino La Bella – Full Professor, University of Rome Tor Vergata and Co-Founder, RTBH.ai, spoke on ‘Hype to Impact: Strategic Pathways for the Next AI Wave.’

Other topics covered at the event were: Innovation & Sustainability Across Industries; Future of Creative Industries: Innovation, AI & Emerging Trends; Role of education in driving innovation in fashion, design, and the creative Industries; Gaming & Interactive Media -- Future of Creative Industries; AI in the Land of Creativity: AI’s Journey Through the Infinite Horizons of Creativity; and AI for the new era of profiling and brand enhancement.

“A Journey through Made in Italy” is part of the celebrations for the National Day of Made in Italy, promoted by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to enhance Italian excellence globally on the anniversary of Leonardo Da Vinci’s birth on April 15th.

Trade relations between the UAE and Italy has been growing impressively. At the end of 2024 Italy exports to the UAE achieved a all-time record high value of 7.8 billion Euros with a +19.4% year-over-year increase, doubling the acceleration pace of the previous year, further establishing the UAE as the first MENA destination and a focus market for the Italian companies, which are investing in a consistent business development and direct presence to better serve the extended region and dive into the market opportunities sparked by the UAE CEPAs (comprehensive economic partnership agreements).