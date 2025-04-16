Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, in collaboration with Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYS: MMC), today released a comprehensive report titled “Genomics For Longevity” at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW). The report explores the transformative potential of genomics in enhancing clinical outcomes, driving economic growth, and supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for precision medicine.

The report unveiled under the theme “Towards longevity: Redefined health and wellbeing,” highlights Abu Dhabi’s role a pioneer in precision medicine and longevity focused healthcare.

The “Genomics For Longevity” report outlines a detailed framework and phased roadmap for integrating genomics across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare systems. It emphasises the potential of genomics to revolutionise health by providing personalised treatment plans that cater to individual genetic profiles.

The framework is centred on three strategic pillars: enabling technology, policy and governance and talent development, each designed to build a resilient and scalable genomics ecosystem.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Science Sector at DoH, commented: “In a fast-evolving field like genomics, agility and foresight are essential to ensure policies strike a balance between safety, innovation, and the constant flow of emerging evidence. This report is not just a roadmap, it is a call to action for policymakers, investors and health system leaders to shape a new era of personalized care.

By establishing a structured ecosystem, we can unlock breakthroughs in not just longer, but healthier lives, and improve population-wide outcomes.”

Sumit Sharma, Partner and Head of Health and Life Sciences for India, Middle East & Africa at Oliver Wyman added: “Abu Dhabi’s commitment to integrating genomics into its healthcare system marks a transformative step towards precision medicine. This not only positions Abu Dhabi as a leader in longevity and data-driven medical care but also promises significant economic growth and societal benefits. Our report provides a comprehensive roadmap for achieving these ambitious goals, ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of global health innovation.”

Dr. Nicole Sirotin, CEO of The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) - the world’s first licensed health longevity medicine centre and a contributor to the report said: “These findings underscore Abu Dhabi’s commitment to integrating genomics with lifestyle precision to extend healthspan and reduce disease burden. In a region where early onset of diabetes and cancer is prevalent, personalised prevention through genomics can be transformative. The fusion of cutting-edge research and rigorous clinical practice exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s leading approach to precision, preventive healthcare.”

The “Genomics For Longevity” report further emphasis that by mapping genetic and epigenetic risk factors and intervening with precision therapies, chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders could be reduced by 20–30% on a population level. These efforts are underpinned by Abu Dhabi’s robust digital infrastructure, tech-savvy population, and the Emirate’s strategic prioritization of public health.

Additionally, the Emirate Genome Program, already one of the largest population sequencing efforts in the region with 800,000 genomes sequenced, lays a strong foundation for this transformation.

The launch of the report at ADGHW reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to shaping the future of global health through science, innovation, and collaboration. As health systems around the world transition toward personalised, proactive, and predictive care, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift, building a model for longevity that is scalable, sustainable, and inclusive.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Committed to ensuring excellence in healthcare, DoH monitors the health status of the population while shaping the regulatory framework for the health system. This includes inspecting against regulations, enforcing standards and encouraging the adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare providers in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi remains dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by establishing an intelligent and sustainable ecosystem that prioritises health, longevity and quality of life for all community members. Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge capabilities, DoH continues to develop and implement initiatives and programmes in line with its strategic focus areas, Healthy Population, Best-in-Class Care and Resilience and Innovation. These efforts reflect DoH’s unwavering commitment to predicting, preventing and personalising healthcare for every individual.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), is a management consulting firm combining deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise to help clients optimize their business, improve operations and accelerate performance. Marsh McLennan is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective.

About The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD)

The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) is dedicated to advancing longevity science and personalized healthcare. Through high-level collaboration with global experts, policymakers, and healthcare leaders, IHLAD aims to foster innovation and research in healthy longevity. The institute is committed to developing evidence-based diagnostics and therapeutics to enhance the quality of life for residents in Abu Dhabi and beyond. IHLAD's initiatives align with the broader goals of the UAE's healthcare sector, focusing on proactive, prevention-focused models of care to support lifelong wellness and healthier lifestyles