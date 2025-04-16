Cairo: Fifteen promising Egyptian tech startups unveiled their breakthrough innovations during the launch of the first edition of Invest-IT, a nationwide program led by the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC)—an affiliate of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA)—in collaboration with Flat6Labs, the MENA region’s leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm.

Designed to enhance investment readiness for tech startups in the Seed and Pre-Series A stages, Invest-IT targets emerging entrepreneurs across various Egyptian governorates, aiming to help them secure funding, expand operations, and drive sustainable economic growth through innovation.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders in Egypt’s tech ecosystem, including Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA; Hany Al-Sonbaty, Founder and Chairman of Flat6Labs; Dina El-Shenoufy, Chief Investment Officer at Flat6Labs; Lamiaa El Rashidy, Incubation Manager at TIEC; along with the founders of the participating startups.

"The Invest-IT program represents a pivotal milestone in our efforts to empower Egyptian startups during their most critical phase—investment readiness. At ITIDA, we are deeply committed to building a resilient and inclusive technology ecosystem that not only nurtures innovation but also equips startups to scale and compete on a global stage." — Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA

He added: “Our strategy is holistic—starting from igniting a culture of innovation within universities, scaling up our nationwide Digital Egypt Innovation Hubs (Creativa), and delivering future-ready digital skills, all the way to facilitating access to essential funding and investment for scaling through strategic private-sector partnerships.”

From AI and fintech to logistics, proptech, and smart energy solutions, the diversity of startups participating in Invest-IT showcases Egypt’s rapidly maturing innovation landscape and its potential to become a regional startup powerhouse.

Featured Startups

The Seed Funding group includes:

The White Guard: cybersecurity and high-quality PPE manufacturing

Dragify: AI solutions for the financial services sector

HNDL: fleet management tech in the logistics domain

Turuq: technology-driven packaging and shipping services

Skoolix: smart digital learning tools

KENNAH: proptech for underutilized real estate assets

Atoms AI: AI-powered semiconductor inspection

PhotonSmart: energy-efficient smart home devices for hospitality and residential sectors

The Pre-Series A cohort features startups with mature business models, such as:

Valify: AI-based digital identity verification

Mrkoon: digital platform linking waste management suppliers and retailers

Qubefyn: AI-powered data intelligence solutions

Venu: venue-booking and management platform for events

Amanleek: insurtech for individuals and businesses

LyRise: affordable enterprise AI solutions

Hoopoe Digital: location-based digital services powered by large-scale Wi-Fi data

Hany Al-Sonbaty, Founder of Flat6Labs and Managing Director of Sawari Ventures, emphasized: “Invest-IT represents a model of integrated collaboration—bringing together resources, capital, and mentorship to empower startups with both technical know-how and purpose-driven leadership. At Flat6Labs, we believe entrepreneurship is not only about funding, but about people, values, and creating lasting impact.”

Program Structure

The Invest-IT program is structured in two distinct phases designed to accelerate startup growth and investment readiness. In Phase One, startups receive intensive workshops, personalized mentorship, and access to essential resources aimed at strengthening their business models and investment fundamentals. Phase Two focuses on investor engagement, where participants are connected with a curated network of investors through targeted matchmaking opportunities to facilitate funding and growth.