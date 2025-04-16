Madinah: His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Madinah Province, inaugurated the second edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Guests of Rahman Service Program.

In his opening address, the Governor of Madinah emphasized that Madinah shared with Makkah the revelation of divine guidance, and from it emerged the civilization of Islam, the spirit of peace, and the teachings of our noble religion. He noted that the Prophet's Mosque is undergoing a developmental phase for its architecture and surrounding historical sites to strengthen visitors' connection to the Prophet's biography, reflecting the Kingdom's humanitarian message based on the Islamic religion, authentic Arab culture, and deep human values laden with peace to enhance humanitarian concepts, enrich the experience of the Guests of Rahman, and exemplify Saudi Vision 2030.

The world's premier event in the Umrah and Ziyarah services sector, with broad participation from decision-makers, service providers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and sectors related to Umrah and Ziyarah from around the globe, will continue for three days from the 14th to 16th of April 2025, at the King Salman International Conference Centre in Madinah. This global participation reflects the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing the visitor experience and stimulating investments in this vital sector.

His Excellency the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, confirmed that the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum enjoys the patronage and attention of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This continuous support from the highest levels of Saudi leadership is a testament to their commitment to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

His Excellency added: "Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the number of Umrah performers and visitors has reached more than 128 million from various countries around the world, and Madinah has attained an advanced position in the index of the best global destinations for 2024. Through this forum, we seek to empower and facilitate the journey of the Guests of Rahman through collaboration with innovators and developers in the sector and enhance the comprehensive experience for Umrah performers and visitors."

The exhibition accompanying the forum witnessed a tour by His Excellency the Minister, who met several exhibiting entities from more than 70 countries that exceeded 100. The event is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors amid a 30% growth in the Umrah sector in the last quarter of 2024.

This year's edition features dialogue sessions and specialized discussions covering technology, healthcare, and transportation services. The forum is an ideal opportunity for all concerned parties working in Umrah and Ziyarah services to connect with partners and exchange expertise, improving the quality of services provided to Rahman's guests.

The first day featured several interactive workshops, including one on using emerging technologies to enrich the visitor and Umrah performer experience and another on employing social media to enhance and educate the Guest of Rahman.

The forum is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors, including major investors, decision-makers, and experts in the Umrah travel sector, as well as representatives from government agencies, diplomatic missions, non-profit organizations, media outlets, entrepreneurs, innovators, and specialists in the sector.

About the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, a platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, and innovators from various fields related to Umrah and Ziyarah, has made significant strides in the past. The 2024 edition of the forum, for instance, hosted six dialogue sessions and six focused discussion groups, with 42 speakers participating. These sessions and discussions have led to exchanging valuable insights and developing innovative solutions, contributing to enhancing the Umrah and Ziyarah experience.

