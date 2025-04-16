Accra, Republic of Ghana – The Ghana Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (GVCA) is proud to announce the upcoming "GVCA 2025 Conference," which will take place on April 24-25, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra. The Conference’s theme is “Catalysts for Economic Growth: Domestic Capital Mobilization in an Evolving Investment Landscape” and is expected to attract over 300 institutional investment stakeholders from across Africa.

In line with the Association's mission to promote entrepreneurial success in the real economy and stimulate private sector development financing, the Conference will bring together venture and private equity industry leaders to shape a future driven by private capital in Ghana and Africa.

The GVCA 2025 Conference will:

Create opportunities for key stakeholders to build relationships, share knowledge and expertise, and explore new investment opportunities

Engage in discussions and brainstorming sessions focused on local capital mobilization policy and regulations to drive regional trade, investment and economic growth

Connect Ghanaian and African venture capital and private equity firms through B2B meetings

Showcase the substantial contributions of the GVCA to the development of the venture capital and private equity industry in Ghana and Africa

The transformative event will bring together government officials, policymakers, global investment leaders, CEOs from both local and international companies, representatives from multilateral and financial institutions, chambers of commerce, industry business associations, and entrepreneurs. The Conference will also facilitate sideline meetings that allow member institutions, growth-stage businesses, and industry stakeholders to establish valuable connections. The Conference will also provide participants the opportunity to devise solutions to the current changes in global trade due to supply chain challenges, trade tariff hikes, and political and security crises.

Commenting on the GVCA Conference, Amma Gyampo, the Chief Executive Officer of GVCA, stated, “The GVCA 2025 Conference will provide an excellent opportunity to assess the successes, opportunities, and challenges facing the venture capital and private equity sectors in Ghana. As the economy begins to recover, it is crucial to engage all stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to support this recovery and promote the inclusive growth we aim to achieve. When there is a more accommodating investment framework, private capital infrastructure and business environment, the patient capital, capacity building and hand-holding our industry offers as an option to growing businesses, acts as a catalyst for economic development. The GVCA conference will mark the beginning of this domestic capital mobilization effort.”

Attendees may engage in policy discussions, panel talks, and product exhibitions specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Prominent speakers will include influential thinker Bright Simons, astute investors Dr. Sangu Delle, Jerry Parkes, and Christian Ekpo, venture capital and finance expert Hamdiya Ismaila, as well as renowned legal expert Nana Ama Botchway, alongside GVCA CEO Amma Gyampo. These speakers will share their success stories, experiences, and best practices to promote investment and trade opportunities in Ghana and other African markets.

For further information, please refer to the event's website (https://gvca-ghana.org/event/2025-gvca-annual-conference/).

About Ghana Venture Capital & Private Equity Association:

Founded in 2021, the Ghana Venture Capital Association (GVCA) is the foremost voice for venture capital and private equity in Ghana. GVCA acts as a key connector within Ghana's investment ecosystem, linking institutional investors, fund managers, portfolio companies, advisors, and service providers. Our growing membership consists of firms, including venture capital and private equity companies, institutional investors, and professional services entities. We advocate on behalf of our members to influential stakeholders, including government agencies, media, and other relevant organizations.

GVCA Contact:

www.gvca-ghana.org

LinkedIn: GVCA

info@gvca-ghana.org

Media Contact:

Gilles Ametepe

Head, Innovation & French Communications

Djembe Consultants

Gilles@djembeconsultants.com