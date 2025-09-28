Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the third edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, the region’s premier event for the fragrance industry, from October 3 to 12, 2025.

Organised with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition features over 500 local and global perfume companies and brand names. It gathers the world’s leading fragrance manufactures, experts, and innovators under one roof to present a grand showcase of exquisite and luxury perfumes and authentic oud.

This year’s edition builds on the remarkable success of the previous two, underscoring the exhibition’s rapid growth and its pivotal role in reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a premier regional hub for specialised economic and cultural exhibitions. It aims to support the perfume and oud industry at both local and global levels, while cementing the UAE’s standing as a dynamic center for this flourishing trade.

The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition offers a wide and diverse selection of products merging the essence and authenticity of Emirati and Arab heritage with global industry trends and innovations, positioning itself as a comprehensive marketplace for the fragrance industry.

Perfume enthusiasts can explore the finest varieties of Emirati and Gulf fragrances, premium oud and incense, and traditional scents, alongside the latest releases and innovations from leading international brands, meeting diverse preferences of consumers who seek distinction and exclusivity.

In his remarks, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre, said the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition is a comprehensive economic and cultural platform that serves as a cornerstone in the broader vision of positioning Sharjah as a global hub for specialised trade.

He noted that the exhibition generates tangible value for Emirati entrepreneurs involved in the fragrance sector by facilitating direct deal-making, strengthening the UAE perfume industry, and serving as a launchpad for SMEs and emerging Emirati brands, thereby fostering entrepreneurial growth and innovation.

The third edition will also feature the "Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes" Platform, a strategic initiative launched by the Sharjah Chamber to support Emirati talents in the perfume industry.

The Platform creates a strategic gateway for young Emirati entrepreneurs to showcase their products and innovations to a global audience of traders, buyers, and consumers. By offering visibility and market access, the initiative fosters innovation and enhances the competitiveness of the UAE’s perfume industry on both regional and global scales.

The exhibition provides a premier venue for participants to secure business deals, establish strategic partnerships, and attract high-value investments. It further enables the expansion of commercial networks linking local and global producers and distributors.

The 3rd Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition is open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Positioned as a central hub for the perfume and oud industry, the exhibition strengthens market connectivity and facilitates sustainable growth for stakeholders across the sector.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com