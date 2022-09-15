Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah has announced it will host the International Jewellery Designers Forum, on the sidelines of the 50th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, which will be organized by the Centre with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) from October 5 to 9.

The forum is set to welcome a wide range of prestigious jewellery designing institutes from around the world, as well as high-profile speakers, experts, and local and international stakeholders in the field of gold and jewelry designing and manufacturing.

The International Jewellery Designers Forum will be held on October 7. It will discuss a number of thematic topics, including future trends in jewellery and gem designs, as well as important techniques used in combining stones and lab-created diamonds.

Moreover, the forum will shed light on ways to develop professional knowledge, while also highlighting available global education and training opportunities for professionals working in this field. It will also review the latest technological developments in the world of jewellery design.

"The golden-jubilee edition of the show will feature a number of programs, workshops, and creative activities that will be held for the first time in the event’s history," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

“The International Jewellery Designers Forum is of special importance thanks to its rich agenda and panel sessions that will explore the future of gold and jewellery designing and manufacturing,” Al Midfa added.

He emphasized that the forum will undoubtedly support the gold and jewelry industry by introducing designers and manufacturers to international best practices in order to gain new practical experience that would foster their excellence in the world of jewellery.

Meanwhile, Director of Business Development & Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, Sultan Shattaf, said that the forum will be held on the third day of the show between 6 and 8 p.m. at Hall No.5.

“The event will provide participants with an opportunity to view the latest innovative trends in gold and jewellery designs while also allowing them to learn about the most prominent technologies used in the field, which will be discussed by an elite group of speakers and experts representing prestigious jewellery designing institutes,” Shattaf added.