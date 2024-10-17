Sharjah: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the 10th edition of ‘My Health’ conference is set to take place October 23-24 in Al Razi Hall, University of Sharjah, bringing together prominent healthcare leaders, including doctors, and experts in health and nutrition from the region to deliberate the impact of modern technology and lifestyle choices on the physical and mental wellbeing of individuals and communities.

Themed ‘Health and Wellbeing’ and organised by SCFA's Health Promotion Department in strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah, the 10th edition will underscore the pivotal role of health in shaping the quality of life and societal productivity. It will also address the urgent need for sustainable health practices to mitigate the effects of modern lifestyles on both physical and mental well-being, aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who places human development at the core of sustainable progress and growth.

Enhancing daily health practices

Commenting on the conference, Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at SCFA, highlighted the conference's longstanding commitment to addressing emerging health challenges through rigorous research, analysis, and impactful awareness campaigns. She stressed that this year's topics are critical to public and private sector organisations, reflecting shared priorities.

Iman stressed that the 10th edition will make a substantial impact on public health awareness, influencing not only the daily habits of individuals but also the professional practices of healthcare, medical, and sports experts through an intensive program led by a distinguished lineup of specialists, each bringing exceptional experience to the discussions.

Modern lifestyles’ challenges

This year’s conference will focus on key individual and public health topics, addressing current challenges. These include the impact of fast food and unhealthy lifestyle choices on children and teenagers and the importance of promoting healthy habits from a young age. The event will also explore the increasing use of virtual reality and other technologies and how they affect mental and physical well-being.

The conference will also cover non-communicable diseases like obesity, high blood pressure, and heart disease, looking at how common habits and cultural factors contribute to these conditions. It will dispel myths about exercise and bodybuilding, particularly the widespread use of supplements among young people. Additionally, it will discuss the important role that schools, especially kindergartens and early primary levels, play in encouraging a lasting commitment to healthy living.