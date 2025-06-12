Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) of Cleopatra Hospital Company greenlighted a capital reduction to EGP 721.892 million from EGP 722.717 million, as per a bourse filing.

The group will reduce its issued capital by EGP 824,288 through writing off 1.648 million treasury shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.5 per share.

In 2024, Cleopatra Hospital’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose by 72.97% year on year (YoY) in 2024 to EGP 723.346 million, compared to EGP 418.180 million.