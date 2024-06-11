Mercato invites families and friends to immerse themselves in the joyous celebrations of Eid Al Adha with a spectacular lineup of themed events and activities. From captivating daily shows to incredible discounts, Mercato promises an unforgettable Eid experience filled with excitement and delight for everyone.

From June 16th to June 19th, Mercato will host a series of enchanting events guaranteed to thrill visitors of all ages. Highlights of the festivities include:

Circus of Wonders : Step into a whimsical world where puppets, comedy, and joy come together to create an enchanting experience filled with laughter and awe.

: Step into a whimsical world where puppets, comedy, and joy come together to create an enchanting experience filled with laughter and awe. Magic Comedy Show : Enjoy a delightful blend of magic and comedy that will leave audiences spellbound and in stitches, making it a must-see for the whole family.

: Enjoy a delightful blend of magic and comedy that will leave audiences spellbound and in stitches, making it a must-see for the whole family. Fantasy Bubble Show : Be mesmerized by fantastical bubble performances, creating a magical atmosphere that captivates both children and adults alike.

: Be mesmerized by fantastical bubble performances, creating a magical atmosphere that captivates both children and adults alike. Face Painting : Transform into your favorite characters with the help of our creative face painting artists, adding an extra touch of fun to your visit.

: Transform into your favorite characters with the help of our creative face painting artists, adding an extra touch of fun to your visit. Art and Craft Workshops : Unleash your creativity with hands-on workshops that are perfect for kids and adults, offering a unique way to celebrate the festive spirit.

: Unleash your creativity with hands-on workshops that are perfect for kids and adults, offering a unique way to celebrate the festive spirit. Interactive Eid Party Games : Engage in fun-filled games that bring the spirit of Eid to life, ensuring endless entertainment for everyone.

: Engage in fun-filled games that bring the spirit of Eid to life, ensuring endless entertainment for everyone. Balloon Blending Kids Zone : Let the little ones explore a vibrant world of balloons, specially designed to spark their joy and imagination.

: Let the little ones explore a vibrant world of balloons, specially designed to spark their joy and imagination. Roaming Acts: Experience the magic of spontaneous entertainment with our roaming performers, who will delight and surprise visitors throughout the mall.

Along with these thrilling activities, visitors can savor a wide range of delectable food choices at both Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah. Take advantage of amazing shopping discounts with the Privilege PLUS App. Download it now to unlock exclusive benefits and enhance your Eid shopping experience at both malls.

For more information, visit www.Mercatoshoppinhmall.com or www.towncentrejumeirah.com