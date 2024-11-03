Sharjah: The sixth Adventure and Camping Exhibition is witnessing a remarkable turnout of visitors, who flock to Expo Al Dhaid from across the UAE to explore an extensive range of off-roading and outdoor equipment on display.

They are also eager to take advantage of special offers and discounts on the latest supplies and innovations in adventure camping and safari, outdoor accessories, and wilderness and marine sports equipment, as well as hunting and fishing gear.

The exhibition, which will conclude today evening, Sunday, is organised by Expo Al Dhaid under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

This year’s edition has recorded substantial exhibitor participation, featuring over 60 exhibitors and 200 major brands specialising in camping, outdoor equipment, and marine excursions.

Participants praised the Adventure and Camping Exhibition for its significant role in supporting industries related to outdoor camping and adventure activities. Given the large turnout of visitors and safari enthusiasts, the exhibition facilitates the exchange of experience and expertise among exhibitors and helps boost their sales.

Khalid Ahmed Al Blooshi, CEO of “Alhor Camping and Hunting Tools”, emphasised the importance of participating in the 2024 Adventure and Camping Exhibition, which coincides with the start of the camping and outdoor season. He highlighted the event's leading position and its success in attracting large numbers of visitors every year.

He asserted that the company’s participation in the exhibition bolsters its marketing opportunities. “This trade show serves as a platform for the company to showcase its latest products and reach a broader audience. This year, our company launched a diverse range of new products at competitive prices, including camping gear such as tents, cooking utensils, and picnic mats”, he said.

For his part, Saeed Al Yamahi, owner of "Al Bawadi" project for camping and outdoor supplies, spoke about his participation in the exhibition for the sixth consecutive year. He commended the exhibition’s remarkable excellence and success with the diverse lineup of exhibitors and the strong growth in visitor footfall.

He noted that his project specialises in providing and manufacturing camping and outdoor equipment as well as outdoor seating and garden supplies. It also offers modifications for four-wheel drive vehicles, including roof tents, side tents, portable toilets, and all essential gear for outdoor excursions.

Meanwhile, Jassim Ahmed, Director of “Al Ghafa for Picnic Accessories”, said that the exhibition serves as an ideal platform for the company to present its latest innovations and expand its customer base, particularly with the increasing public interest in camping and safari trips.

He added that this year, the company focused on offering high-quality equipment for outdoor adventures and excursions alongside all camping essentials for a comfortable and entertaining outdoors experience. These include a variety of products such as electric refrigerators, outdoor tents, lighting equipment, and cooking gear.

