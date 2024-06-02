Sharjah: The fifth edition of the "Jewels of Emirates" Show has witnessed a significant influx of visitors as it progresses into its fourth and concluding day at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS). The event kicked off on May 30.

During the event, organised by ECS with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), attendees continue to marvel at a diverse collection of exquisite jewellery pieces, with many eager to acquire some of these pieces and many others explore the latest and most exclusive designs showcased by the UAE’s top-tier jewellers.

Exhibitors affirmed that the "Jewels of Emirates" Show is one of the most important events they are keen to participate in, citing the event’s pivotal role in boosting sales and promoting their jewellery and gold designs.

They highlighted the event’s high visitor turnout and its ideal timing that coincides with the rising demand for gold purchases as the holiday season approaches.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the huge influx of visitors at the "Jewels of Emirates" Show reflects the excellent reputation it has established in just a few years.

He elucidated that the exhibition has successfully built trust and integrity among visitors, offering them a unique opportunity to acquire an impressive array of jewellery and gold collections and pieces. This includes the most exquisite Emirati and Gulf heritage jewellery, as well as the latest contemporary designs displayed by major global brands, as this year’s edition has seen a notable presence from the Italian pavilion.

Aram Terzian, Sales Manager at Goodyear Jewellers, stated that the company’s participation in the "Jewels of Emirates" Show serves multiple strategic goals, primarily enhancing the brand value of the company. He emphasised the significance of the exhibition's timing, for being held just days before Eid al-Adha, making it an ideal showcase for jewellery brands’ exhibits.

Mihab Daas, Store Manager at ZEN Diamonds, noted that the company’s debut at the "Jewels of Emirates" Show is driven by the strong reputation the event has garnered over the past years. He asserted that the company’s engagement in the exhibition aims to leverage the effective marketing, substantial publicity, and brand exposure this distinguished platform provides.

Ahmed Aneizan, Business Development Manager at Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, expressed that the company has proudly been one of the main sponsors of all Jewellery exhibitions in the UAE for nearly 25 years.

Praising the exhibition as one of the most significant events in the gold and Jewellery sector, Aneizan noted that exhibitors at the "Jewels of Emirates" Show vie to showcase the most exquisite and latest jewellery collections that are meticulously crafted by skilled industry artisans.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

​​​​​​ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com