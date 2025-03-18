Abu Dhabi, UAE – The European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi University, hosted a ground-breaking career talk titled “Women in Aviation.”

Held at Abu Dhabi University, the event brought together leading female aviation professionals, including Ms. Samia Adil Othman, Engineer, Mrs. Valentina Leone, Pilot, and Ms. Shaikha Hasan Nawab, Pilot, to inspire and empower female students to pursue careers in the aviation industry.

This is the fourth session in the EU Career Talk series, aimed to broaden career prospects for young women in higher education by exposing them to diverse professional experiences. The “Women in Aviation” Career Talk challenged the perception of aviation as a male-dominated field, encouraged female leadership, and highlighted the contributions of EU and UAE women in shaping the future of global aviation.

The initiative reaffirmed the commitment of the EU Delegation to the UAE, Etihad Airways, and Abu Dhabi University to advancing gender equality and expanding career opportunities for women in aviation and beyond.

Her Excellency Lucie Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE, highlighted the importance of connecting talented female students with accomplished women in aviation, stating: “Let us continue to support and inspire the next generation of women aviators, ensuring that the sky is truly the limit for all.”

Abu Dhabi University’s Chancellor, Prof. Ghassan Aouad emphasised the value of engaging with Etihad Airways, the UAE’s award-winning airline, noting: “At Abu Dhabi University, we are committed to empowering women to excel in any field and break barriers. Through our partnership with the EU Delegation and Etihad Airways, we connect students with industry leaders who share their insights, challenges, and successes, helping shape the next generation of women leaders.”

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad welcomed the EU’s initiative, underscoring the vital role female aviation professionals play in the airline’s success: “At Etihad, we are committed to fostering an inclusive work culture where diversity thrives. Being the first woman to be promoted to an executive level within the airline was a significant milestone, I believe that women across all different work sectors are making a substantial difference, contributing to the success of the aviation sector and the UAE as a whole.”

This event is part of the EU Delegation's Career Talks series, which organises inspiring and informative sessions aimed at empowering young women in the UAE who are eager to leave their mark in traditionally male-dominated fields.

-Ends-

About the EU Career Talks Series

The EU Career Talks series is an initiative of the EU Delegation to the UAE in collaboration with various Universities in the UAE, aimed to empower UAE female students by encouraging them to explore career opportunities in fields traditionally dominated by men. This series aims to foster a broader societal perspective on gender roles in the workplace, emphasising the significant contributions of women professionals.

Through insightful discussions with successful professionals from both the UAE and the EU, the series provides valuable guidance on overcoming challenges in male-dominated careers. It also strengthens EU-UAE collaboration on gender equality by facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experiences related to women’s professional advancement. In addition, the series supports young women in developing leadership skills and confidence through networking opportunities and professional interactions.