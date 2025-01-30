Bringing Together Representatives of Collective Management Organisations and Experts from Around the World

Sharjah: Under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Honorary President of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA), the United Arab Emirates will host the first International Conference on Reprographic Rights Management. The event will see broad participation from representatives of collective management organisations and experts in the field of creative works' rights, taking place from 19 to 20 February 2025.

The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) is organising this conference in partnership with the Ministry of Economy in UAE and the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO). The conference aims to discuss the reasons, objectives, and importance of safeguarding intellectual property rights, their impact on the creative economy, and to highlight the vital role played by collective management organisations worldwide in protecting creators' rights and raising social awareness in this regard.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi stressed the conference’s importance to the UAE and to the global creative sector.

“Hosting this conference in partnership with the Ministry of the Economy and IFRRO conveys the sincerity of our ambition to be a leading world platform for dialogue on creators’ rights. By championing intellectual property protection, we empower creators everywhere to innovate, contribute, and drive dynamic and lasting cultural and economic growth.”

Majd Al Shehhi, Director of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association, noted that hosting the first International Reprographic Rights Conference in the UAE underscores the country's position as a leading destination for organising international conferences and events, as well as discussing global issues. It also reflects the UAE's commitment to fostering global dialogue on Reprographic Rights and authors' rights, and its dedication to adopting the latest global practices in this field, consequently implementing them in the cultural and educational sectors.

She explained, "The conference provides a vital platform for experts and stakeholders from around the world to exchange knowledge and experiences, and to discuss opportunities for development in the field of Reprographic Rights protection. This reflects the UAE's commitment to unifying efforts aimed at shaping a better future for the protection of creators' rights at both regional and global levels, and supporting the creative economy as a cornerstone of sustainable cultural and economic development."

Al Shehhi added, "Protecting creators' rights is both a moral responsibility and a strategic necessity to enhance the creative economy in the UAE. This conference represents a qualitative initiative that reaffirms our commitment to playing our part in providing an environment that respects intellectual property rights and supports creators across various sectors."

The first day of the conference programme will feature panel discussions on topics such as collective management and its active role in Reprographic Rights protection, unauthorised use, its impact on the returns of creative works, artificial intelligence and libraries in the digital age, as well as the effects of technological and social changes on rights holders, including authors, publishers, and creative sector professionals. The sessions on the second day will target representatives from universities, authors, and publishers, along with a presentation by experts on artificial intelligence and Reprographic Rights.

"ERRA's" organisation of this event is part of its ongoing efforts to establish the best global mechanisms and practices for protecting documented works and the rights of their owners. The conference represents a valuable opportunity to exchange successful experiences and explore new horizons for enhancing the role of collective management organisations in achieving justice and fairness for creators, and ensuring the sustainability of the creative sector through both financial and moral gains.