Through the collective efforts of sponsors and partners, Envision 2024 promises to be a cornerstone for knowledge exchange, inspiration, and forging a path towards technological excellence.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), in collaboration with Digital Dubai, today announced exclusive partners for Envision 2024. Under the theme "Gathering Nation’s Leaders for Progress with AI-Driven Digitalization," Envision 2024 is set to ignite conversations and actions towards an AI-enabled future of the UAE.

Envision 2024 will explore the vast capabilities of emerging technologies with an aim to accelerate digital transformation. It will bring together leaders and decision-makers advocating for the seamless integration of advanced technologies to foster growth and sustainable development across key sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, education, smart cities, and agriculture.

Jasim Al Awadi, CICTO at du said: "As partners in the UAE's digital journey, du is excited to host the second edition of Envision, where the nation's leaders converge to script the next chapter in our AI-fueled transformation story. Our goal is to drive digital excellence to contribute to a sustainable and prosperous future in line with the transformative goals of the UAE government. "

Oracle, as the host sponsor, is set to play a key role in Envision 2024. Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President – Technology, and UAE Country Leader, Oracle said”, “We are excited to collaborate with du for Envision 2024, an important industry platform for highlighting latest technology trends and exploring innovative ideas. Sovereign cloud capability that will help the UAE’s public sector truly accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence will be our key focus at Envision. Together with du, we will present Oracle’s latest sovereign AI solutions and demonstrate the impact of our game changing technology.”

Huawei, the strategic sponsor, will contribute its cutting-edge solutions to shape a transformative future. David Tao, CEO of Huawei UAE said: "As AI rapidly transforms our world, understanding its transformative potential is no longer optional – it's essential for progress and business success. At Huawei, we're committed to empowering organizations in across their digital transformation journeys. We're honoured to partner with du for Envision 2024, an event that reaffirms our focus on knowledge sharing and collaboration. We believe partnerships are crucial to navigating the future of AI-driven digitalization and sustainable development. We look forward to continuing our support for the next era of UAE’s digital journey alongside du and other key stakeholders.". "

Their contributions, along with the support from silver sponsors Dell, Nokia, IBM, Fortinet, VAST Data, and bronze sponsor Equinix, spotlight the collective commitment of industry leaders to drive innovation and nurture synergy across various domains. These collaborations signal a promising venture into showcasing the latest innovations and solutions, laying the groundwork for a tech-driven future. Envision 2024's focus on harnessing the power of AI, 5G, cloud computing, and datacentres will propel sectors towards achieving strategic goals outlined in national visions and initiatives.

