Dubai, UAE: To mark the UAE’s 51st National Day, ENOC Group honoured the country’s rich history and modern-day pioneers through a variety of cultural and heritage activities, in line with the nation’s theme ‘Spirit of the Union’.

This year, ENOC Group joined in the nationwide celebrations by bringing its employees together on a journey to reflect on the country’s past achievements, celebrate its wise leaders and modern-day pioneers who are shaping the collective future of the country towards 2071.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “As we celebrate the 51st UAE National Day, we reflect on the various accomplishments of our nation over the years whilst recognising its rich legacy. Under the vision of our founding father, the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and our wise leaders have continued to drive the economic growth and prosperity of the country. We are immensely proud of the achievements of the UAE, and we will continue to contribute to the advancement of the nation.”

Celebrated each year on 2 December, the UAE National Day is one of the most anticipated holidays in the country. On 2 December 1971, the rulers of the emirates signed a unification agreement to create the United Arab Emirates, transforming the separate states into one thriving nation.

