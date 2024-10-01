Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today unveiled its world-first innovative ENOC Link solar-powered biodiesel truck at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2024, held under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, until 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In response to the recently implemented National Biofuels Policy, the ENOC Link solar-powered biodiesel truck demonstrates the Group’s commitment to supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE's ambitious energy transformation goals.

ENOC Link's new solar-powered biodiesel trucks are fitted with an aluminium tank with a 5,000-litre capacity, divided into two compartments, enabling the transportation and distribution of two distinct biodiesel grades, insuring to leave the consumer an experience that is full of efficiency, and convenience.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “At ENOC Group, we are committed to delivering pioneering energy solutions to realise a more sustainable future for everyone. Today, we are pleased to introduce a world-first at WETEX, the ENOC Link solar-powered biodiesel truck, which is a testament to our dedication to the environment and sustainable fuel distribution. By encouraging the adoption for cleaner fuel options that will reduce emission levels and enhance operational efficiencies, we are taking a significant step towards contributing to strengthening the national economy and improving quality of life within the society in line with the National Biofuels Policy."

The solar-panel biodiesel truck also features a robust solar system, comprising two 500-550W solar panels, which provides a full day (8 hours) of operation on a single charge. This system incorporates two 240V DC batteries for primary power, a 24V DC redundant battery for backup, and a dedicated 24V DC battery to power the air conditioning system.

The new trucks are equipped with ATEX-certified on-grid Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Panels, which generate 1.3 megawatt-hours of solar energy annually. This translates to a reduction of approximately 6.6 tonnes of carbon emissions.

ENOC Group is actively committed to supporting the UAE's sustainability agenda and to enabling a green future for all through multiple avenues including biodiesel aligned with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy. Since 2020, ENOC Group has delivered and sold 10 million litres of biodiesel in various grades (B100, B20, B5), demonstrating its profound understanding and commitment to alternative fuels.

