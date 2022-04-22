Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) organised a panel discussion titled ‘Emirati Books – Reaching the international scene’ featuring local authors Salha Obeid and Eman Al Yousuf on the first day of the Emirati Book Fair, which runs until April 24 at the authority’s headquarters in Al Zahia, Sharjah.

The panel discussion was held in the presence of HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA and Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Emirates Writers Union. It focused on the key role of Sharjah’s cultural project, founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah more than forty years ago, in building bridges between cultures to highlight the UAE and Arab cultures and literary scene globally.

Addressing a gathering of book fair guests and fellow authors, Obeid highlighted the importance of book fairs in providing unique opportunities to Emirati writers and creatives. She said that Sharjah’s participation as a guest of honour in the most prominent international book fairs has played a significant role in presenting Emirati and Arab cultures worldwide.

Noting that such events spotlight Emirati works on a regional and international level, Obeid added that book translations released by the SBA are instrumental in showcasing the UAE’s creative output to readers from cultures worldwide. The author stressed that the emirate’s cultural project is ongoing and is anticipated to achieve many more milestones in the coming decades.

For her part, Al Yousuf noted that books are the perfect medium for building bridges between cultures, by removing preconceptions and stereotypes created by the media. In her view, translated works provide a window into in-depth knowledge and authentic information about the region and its people.

Al Yousuf asserted that in addition to books, personal connections and open dialogue help establish links between individuals and cultures. She shared her experience attending a creative writing workshop in the USA, during which she realised that culture is a considerable force that can change perceptions and foster positive relationships.

-Ends-