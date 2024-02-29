Abu Dhabi:– The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) unveiled its new Educational Strategy today under the theme of “A Future Ready College of Education”. The announcement was made at the second edition of the “Education First” Forum held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme of “From Ask to Action.”

A roadmap for the future of the college, the strategy will be achieved through new qualitative academic programs and the new Educators Competency Framework, to support the development of educators, and contribute to shaping the future of education in the UAE.

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chair of the Board of Trustees of ECAE, confirmed that the new strategy of ECAE will contribute to achieving the vision of the wise leadership that has made education a top priority. The strategy, which was based on key factors, educational excellence, lifelong learning, research and innovation, and global and local impact, will be implemented across the college's work through various academic programs that ensure the effectiveness of the college's plans and put future teachers at the forefront of the development and modernization to which we aspire.

Her Excellency pointed out that the strategy reflects the size of the college's efforts to graduate competent and qualified national cadres to lead the future of education in the UAE, in line with the development priorities of the national education sector at the level of educational competencies and the quality of educational outcomes.

Her Excellency explained that the new strategy was designed in cooperation with a selection of teachers and school principals, as well as a group of experts and decision makers and a number of local and international partners. 60% of education in the programs of the college was approved to be practical and 40% theoretical, with the aim of refining the skills of our new teachers and increasing their readiness to work in the field of education.

Her Excellency appreciated the wise leadership's support for the development of education in the UAE and continuous follow-up of the progress of the education sector, referring to the national role of ECAE since its establishment in preparing national cadres capable of building future generations.

Dr. May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of the Emirates College for Advanced Education said: "I would like to thank the wise leadership of UAE for the support and guidance they have provided us along this transformative journey towards developing the capabilities of educators, which contributes to improving the quality and outcomes of education in the UAE.” She added that “this strategy is the culmination of dedicated teamwork, extensive collaboration, and a shared vision for education which underscores our commitment to advancing the teaching profession in the UAE.”

The “Education First” event provided a holistic experience where participants were introduced to ECAE’s new strategy and signature programs through interactive digital activations. These included the Educators Competency Framework, a comprehensive model based on Values, Knowledge, and Skills (VKS), guiding educators on their professional growth journey. Attendees explored various career progression opportunities and personalized development options, including graduate programs, micro-credentials, and short courses, aimed at enhancing skills and supporting career paths.

The forum featured a keynote address by H.E. Sarah Al Amiri, insightful sessions and a presentation highlighting the key outcomes of the research study conducted with Cambridge on the indicators and expected scenarios that shape the future of education, with the participation of 45 specialists from school principals, educators, teachers, school students and parents. Additionally, the inaugural “Education First Insights” Report was unveiled, providing the foundational roadmap for ECAE’s new strategy. This report, stemming from the first “Education First” event and incorporating input from 183 educators, outlines key ideas, values, and development tracks in collaboration with the National Institute of Education in Singapore (NIE).

Representing its evolving values and future aspirations, ECAE’s new logo was also revealed. The logo, bridging the past and present, embodies the College's commitment to preserving wisdom while embracing diverse perspectives and the influence of information.

The ECAE's Educational Strategy, initiated in 2022 following directives from the Board of Trustees, aligns with a mission to uplift the teaching profession and increase educator numbers, with a focus on empowering Emirati Nationals. These directives have been instrumental in guiding the College's strategic realignment and vision.

