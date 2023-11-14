Registration is now open for Emerson Exchange Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) 2024, which will take place at the Congress Center Düsseldorf in Germany, from February 27-29, 2024. This will be the first Emerson Exchange in Europe to be held in-person since 2018, following the COVID-19 pandemic. With a theme of ‘Explore, Engage, Evolve’, the Emerson users’ event will highlight how industrial manufacturers exploring greenfield project developments or modernization of existing sites can employ powerful software and advanced automation solutions to achieve step-change improvements in sustainability and operational performance.

Emerson Exchange is an industry-leading technical conference, where professionals from process, hybrid and discrete manufacturing gather to share ideas, collaborate on solutions and get expert advice on how to extract the most from their automation technology investments. Thousands of delegates from more than 50 countries are expected to attend the conference, where they can network with their peers and hear more than 150 users sharing their experiences and presenting solutions to some of their most challenging automation projects.

“Emerson Exchange EMEA 2024 provides the perfect platform to present our latest advanced automation software and technologies designed to help organizations meet their operational, decarbonization and sustainability goals,” said John Nita, president of Emerson Europe. “Attendees will have the opportunity to explore transformative ideas and gain inspiration and insights from industry leaders to accelerate their own improvement programs.”

A highlight of the conference will be a summit focusing on the key topic of sustainability, where executives from leading global manufacturers will hold roundtable discussions about meeting decarbonization targets. Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network employee resource group will host a summit focusing on the significant impact of women in business and providing valuable insights from inspirational women at the forefront of the engineering and tech industry. In addition, the event will feature a range of industry forums, with experts meeting to discuss the latest trends and technological developments in chemical, energy, food and beverage, life sciences, LNG and metals and mining industries.

“The Emerson Exchange EMEA 2024 will be one of the largest gatherings of industry leaders exchanging ideas, forming collaborations and discovering innovations that will drive our industry forward,” said Mathias Schinzel, president of Emerson Middle East and Africa. “The remarkable level of interest we've seen from the Middle East and Africa serves as a clear signal that the region is not just keen to embrace the future of manufacturing and energy, but actively shape it by fully committing to advancing sustainability and decarbonization journeys.”

The 5000m² EXPO will be divided into zones focused on sustainability and decarbonization, industries, technologies and expertise. Delegates will be able to hold in-depth discussions with industry experts about their specific applications and learn about Emerson’s portfolio of software solutions and its Boundless Automation™ vision for implementing a next-generation automation architecture across an enterprise, enabling significant business improvements.

The event will also feature the largest training program ever held at an Emerson Exchange in Europe, with 600 places available on a range of certificated courses, giving delegates the chance to develop their skills as a means of enhancing their career. Further supporting talent development, the event will also include a STEM open day for university students.

For more information, go to EmersonExchange.org/EMEA.

