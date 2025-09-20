Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates: Supported by Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Medical City (SEHA) and strategic partner Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, (UpdatED 2025) Emergency Medicine Trauma and Critical Care Updates conference, the 2nd edition of the leading event, takes off today from 20th to 21st September, 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The conference brings together over 450 of top local, regional, and international doctors to discover innovation in Emergency Medicine Trauma and Critical Care Updates, discuss emerging trends and inventions, exchange ideas, expand horizons, and new innovations about the most critical issues in Emergency Medicine, Trauma, and Critical Care.

This year, the leading event gathers local, regional, and international speakers and experts in the field of Emergency Medicine Trauma and Critical Care, to discuss the key updates in this filed , including: Abu Dhabi First: The Road to 2030 : transforming health and empowering lives, pre-hospital trauma innovations and bridging the gap between field and hospital, the expanding role of HFNC in emergency Airway Management, seizing control and innovations updates in status Epilepticus management, burns reimagine from fames to function and new stabilization protocols, And more topics about the latest updates in emergency medicine trauma and critical care filed , as this conference is essential as it offers insights from esteemed speakers into evidence-based updates in cutting-edge innovations and best practices across these vital areas. And more.

Conference Chairman: Dr. Thiagarajan Jaiganesh, Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Chairman, Emergency Department, Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City & Tawam Hospital, Al Ain, UAE, said, “Amidst the increasing complexity of global health challenges, Abu Dhabi is strategically establishing itself as a key hub for innovation in trauma, emergency, and critical care, and the Emergency Medicine Trauma and Critical Care UpdatED conference highlights this commitment. Its gathering over 60 distinguished experts from the UAE, Europe, and around the world to speak.”

Dr. Duane Carl Caneva, Emergency Physician, Advisor, Emergency Preparedness & Response, Center of Emergency Preparedness & Response (CEPAR), Department of Health Abu Dhabi, UAE, said, “The UpdatED 2025 conference is a timely platform that brings together visionary leaders, experts, and innovators to chart the future of healthcare in the UAE and beyond. This event underscores the vital importance of discussing how health systems must evolve to meet the growing needs of our communities while advancing reliability, innovation, and patient-centered care.”

Scientific Committee Chairman, Dr. Tamer Al Shouha, Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City & Tawam Hospital, Al Ain, UAE, commented, “At a time when trauma and critical emergencies remain one of the leading causes of death worldwide, the UAE is a pioneer in reshaping its healthcare systems to save lives faster, smarter, and safer. This commitment is showcased at this leading conference, which tackles the latest updates in key issues like prevention and emergency response in road traffic accidents, pediatric emergencies, disaster preparedness, and the integration of AI-powered diagnostics”.

Dr. Muna AlHammadi, Hospital Director, SEHA-Abu, Dhabi Health Services Company, Abu Dhabi, UAE, said: “ This congress goes beyond sharing knowledge — it is about shaping the future of a field where every second counts and every decision can mean the difference between life and loss. Key recommendations emphasize the need to strengthen multidisciplinary teamwork, bridge pre-hospital and in-hospital integration, invest in continuous professional training, and harness innovation to advance patient outcomes. While the field continues to face rising patient volumes, resource pressures, and increasingly complex cases, the future is full of opportunity. AI-driven solutions, simulation-based education, and regional collaboration are paving the way for a stronger, more resilient system. The UAE is determined to lead this transformation, setting new global benchmarks in emergency and trauma care”.

“We recognize the challenges—improving healthcare costs, quality, and accessibility with drivers including rapidly advancing technologies, public trust and expectations, and global health risks. Yet, within these challenges lie opportunities: to build smarter, more agile systems, embrace innovation, and ensure that by 2030, healthcare in Abu Dhabi stands as the leader in driving integrated international standards of care,” added Dr. Duane Carl Caneva.

