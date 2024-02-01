Siemens Healthineers, a global leader in medical technology, participated in the highly anticipated Arab Health, which took place from 29 January to 1 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center, where it showcased cutting-edge innovations and a range of groundbreaking solutions.

Arab Health is a premier platform that brings together industry leaders from around the world to address global healthcare challenges and foster collaboration. With its extensive lineup of experts and comprehensive portfolio, Siemens Healthineers aims to drive advancements in healthcare technology and improve patient care.

H.E. Prof. Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population (MOHP), visited the Siemens Healthineers booth during the first day of the exhibition to explore the latest innovations and advanced technologies. On the second day, the Siemens Healthineers management team held a meeting with the minister, which was attended by Bernd Ohnesorge, President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Siemens Healthineers, Vivek Kanade, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Middle East & Africa, Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers in Egypt, and Diaa El-Shinnawi, Head of Sales at Siemens Healthineers in Egypt.

During the meeting there were discussions on strengthening the partnership by establishing regional referral centers for diagnostic and interventional radiology in Egypt. The discussions also extended to a proposed memorandum of understanding outlining the partnership between the Ministry and Siemens Healthineers in education, covering clinical education, fellowships, and operational training.

During the encounter, Vivek expressed his pride in meeting the Minister, emphasizing the significance of this exhibition in spotlighting the latest advancements crafted by Siemens Healthineers. This visit, along with the subsequent meeting with the Minister, further underscores the strong collaboration between the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population and Siemens Healthineers. It serves as a catalyst for driving transformative innovations within the healthcare industry and solidifies the commitment to working together towards advancing healthcare in Egypt.

At this year's exhibition, Siemens Healthineers presented an impressive 320+ sqm booth, showcasing its entire solutions portfolio including cancer care solutions with Varian, a Siemens Healthineers Company. Attendees have explored ground-breaking innovations in Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance (MR), and Laboratory Solutions (LS).

"Arab Health ignites Siemens Healthineers' passion for showcasing cutting-edge breakthroughs and portfolio expansion," said Vivek Kanade, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Middle East & Africa. "By pioneering medical innovative technologies and forming strategic partnerships, we remain committed to enhancing the healthcare landscape and patient care across the Middle East and Africa.

Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, expressed pride in both the visit and the meeting with H.E. the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population at Siemens Healthineers’ booth. The showcase included various technologies & innovations unveiled for the first time. Kandil stated, "The Minister's visit and engagement build upon the collaboration and joint efforts between Siemens Healthineers and the Ministry. It underscores a clear strategic vision between the two entities, aiming to contribute to enhancing the medical sector in Egypt."

On Day 1, Siemens Healthineers unveiled the SOMATOM Pro.Pulse, a state-of-the-art Dual Source Computed Tomography system, exemplifying Siemens Healthineers’ commitment to innovation in Computed Tomography. Also making its Middle East debut is the Magnetom Free.Star, a virtually helium-free Magnetic Resonance scanner, and the Mammomat B. brilliant, the next generation 3D mammography.

Siemens Healthineers is not just presenting products; it's taking attendees on a comprehensive journey through Access to Care, Cancer Care, Women’s Health, workflow solutions, and the imaging value chain. The Access to Care initiative will spotlight the company’s AI-supported drone delivery concept for blood sample transportation, revolutionizing healthcare accessibility in rural areas.

Looking ahead to 2024, Siemens Healthineers is committed to establishing long-term partnerships, known as "Value Partnerships," with healthcare organizations in the Middle East to enhance workflow efficiency and improve day-to-day routines. Moreover, Siemens Healthineers aims to support capacity building activities through its Innovation Think Tank program, connecting healthcare professionals, educational institutions, and students to develop sustainable solutions to local challenges.

