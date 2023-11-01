Cairo, Egypt: Egypt Energy 2023 co-located with FIREX, the leading energy event in North Africa, closed its doors today after a successful three-day run, showcasing the latest innovations in sustainable energy, energy efficiency, transmission and distribution, power generation, and smart solutions. The event was held under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Environment, and Supported by the Ministry of Military Production.

The event attracted over 9,200 active energy and fire safety professionals from more than 71 countries, and featured over 200 exhibitors, making it the one of the most successful editions of Egypt Energy to date and the relaunch of FIREX.

Ms. Rama Homsi, Manager of Egypt Energy and Firex Exhibitions: "Egypt Energy 2023 was an astounding success, we are proud to have offered a platform for professionals and organizations in the field to connect and come together to create real change in the industry. We were not merely hosting an exhibition but rather igniting progress, and contributing to economic growth to addressing real-world challenges with real-world solutions."

FIREX Egypt 2023, the region's only fire safety exhibition and conference, rebounded in spectacular fashion despite a year-long hiatus, showcasing the latest products and solutions in fire prevention, detection, and suppression, as well as passive fire protection, emergency lighting, and more.

Egypt Energy 2023 was pleased to welcome a number of high-level speakers to the event, from sectors of Government, Industry, and Academia. These included:

Dr. Adel Beshara, Head of Sustainable Energy Division, Cairo Chamber of Commerce and CEO and Managing Director of GREESol for Energy and Environment

Dr. Medhat Nafei, Chairman of Arab Alloys Company and Member of the Supreme Advisory Board of the Arab League

Dr. Mohamed Abbas, Associate Director and Head of Business Incubators Program, NilePreneurs Initiative, IECC, and Nile University

Eng. Ayman Refaie, Head of Carbon Credits Department, Ministry of Environment

Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Negm, Chairman Associate and Head of Energy Efficiency Unit, Industrial Development Authority

Dr. Gihan Bayoumi, Programme Officer, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

These speakers shared their insights on a range of topics including approaches to enhance energy efficiency and smart grids, sustainable energy, energy efficiency, carbon credits, and the energy transition. They reflected on transforming carbon trading challenges in Egypt into business opportunities, Egyptian transmission grid development and challenges, and electricity storage solutions and capabilities in Egypt. Their participation in Egypt Energy & FIREX 2023 was a testament to the role that Egypt Energy is playing in shaping the future of energy in the region.

Egypt Energy & FIREX 2023 provided a platform for key decision-makers from the government, industry, and academia to discuss the future of energy in Egypt and the North Africa region. However, this is not the end of the conversation around energy innovation in the Middle East and Africa, but rather the starting point. Work and progress on energy efficiency must continue as the opportunities that lie ahead are only impactful when real change is implemented.

Egypt Energy & FIREX 2023 was a resounding success, and the Informa looks forward to welcoming back exhibitors and visitors for the next edition of the event in 2024. Missed attending Egypt Energy this tear? You can continue the conversation with Middle Eastern and African energy community at the next portfolio of events in the region including; Africa Energy Expo from 20 - 22 February 2024 in Kigali, Middle East Energy Dubai from 16 - 18 April 2024 in Dubai.

