Running from 27 March to 13 April 2025 at Nessnass Beach in Dubai, e& Beach Canteen unites the city’s most popular street food favourites, daily from 4pm to midnight

Featuring international food vendors for the first time in addition to local brands, F&B concepts include The Knot Churros, Brooki and Pastasole

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The e& Beach Canteen, Dubai’s favourite beachside dining popup, is returning to Nessnass, Jumeirah Beach from 27 March until 13 April and will bring together Dubai’s most sought after gastronomy vendors in one place, alongside entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the immersive event activation aims to unite the community through a range of fun activities which are catered to all tastes. Open daily from 4pm to midnight and free to enter, visitors to e& Beach Canteen can take advantage of the array of workshops, live performances and interactive zones all while enjoying a variety of food, including pizza, tacos, bagels, coffee and Korean snacks.

Presented by e& and DFRE, the 18-day event is held in partnership with Brag, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat, Heinz and talabat.

Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Our continued efforts to attract international brands to Dubai while spotlighting Emirati and homegrown concepts has seen this annual event become a lynchpin in the regional culinary calendar. This year we are also working closely with Dubai SME, the resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise providing an opportunity for their members to participate and grow their presence and visibility, underscoring our commitment to supporting local businesses. The annual celebration is part of our overriding objectives to showcase Dubai’s diverse gastronomic offerings and contribute to the success of achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double Dubai’s economy, of which gastronomy makes a significant impact.”

Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President, Digital Communications, e& UAE said: “In the UAE’s Year of Community, events like the e& Beach Canteen not only bring people together through taste and entertainment but also highlight Dubai’s thriving food and leisure scene. As a much-loved favourite of the city’s pre-summer calendar, our collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism showcases Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene, offering residents and visitors alike an immersive experience that celebrates the city as a world-class destination.”

F&B Concepts

Underscoring Dubai’s attraction to international brands, the event will welcome Brooki, the viral TikTok chunky cookie sensation’s owner, Brooke Bellamy who will attend e& Beach Canteen between 31 March and 5 April from 7-10pm, as well as The Knot Churros, the London-based viral churros restaurant to give visitors the chance to try the world’s first churros and milkshake cotton candy combo for a limited time. Other international concepts include Pastasole and its dishes where true Italian pasta meets the energy of Manhattan, while local brands include Humm Crumbs and its custard crumble bowls, as well as ChaCha Matcha, and its matcha flavoured desserts.

Emirati brands are also in the spotlight with trending bakery, Bageri Form and beloved tea spot Project Chaiwala on offer for visitors to enjoy.

The full list of vendors includes Bagel Bar, Coco Club, Back to Roots, Freedom Pizza, Potaters, Boba Bae, Drip Burgers, Vietnamese Foodies, JT Burger, Sausage Saloon, Meokja, Acai Hub, Flave DXB, S.Y.O.T.G, House of Pops, Haribo, The Exile, Local Coffee House, La Morita, Sweet Dee's Jerk, La Sauce Entrecote (LSE), Pita & Co, Crème UAE and Midori.

Entertainment

The event includes non-stop live performances at the e& stage in addition to partner-led zones which feature activities to keep everyone entertained. On the first night of Eid Al-Fitr, there will be a series of breathtaking fireworks on the beach adding to the celebratory atmosphere, as well as live Emirati cooking throughout.

The dedicated talabat Food Plaza is home to multiple popular food brands and interactive experiences, while the Nissan Go Epic Zone combines automobiles and gastronomy, featuring a variety of food kiosks and containers.

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director, talabat UAE, said: “For the second year in a row, talabat UAE is proud to be part of e& Beach Canteen, an event that celebrates the diverse and vibrant food and beverage scene in our city. Our mission is to bring communities together through food, making this the perfect partnership for us. We look forward to connecting with our customers, supporting local businesses, and creating unforgettable experiences for everyone.”

Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles Company (automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group), commented: “Our partnership with DFRE is a testament to our commitment to Dubai’s dynamic growth. Being part of key city initiatives like e& Beach Canteen allows us to engage with the community and celebrate the city’s ever-evolving gastronomy and events scene. This year, the Nissan KICKS takes centre stage—chosen for its bold design, dynamic performance, and ability to inspire self-expression. As a car built for those who dare to Go Epic, it perfectly embodies the energy and creativity that make Dubai’s experiences unforgettable.”

The CBD Fun Zone, presented by Commercial Bank of Dubai, offers an engaging space for visitors of all ages to enjoy interactive activities. The ‘Money Made Simple’ quiz, running every weekend, is designed especially for kids to test their financial knowledge in a fun and rewarding way. On select days, special quiz sessions will be hosted by renowned presenter Priti Malik, adding an extra layer of excitement.

Festival-goers can also try their luck at the CBD Claw Machine, packed with beach-ready giveaways, enjoy complimentary fresh popcorn, and explore the vibrant setup featuring beach props—perfect for capturing fun photo moments against a stunning backdrop.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai, commented: “As we embark on our multi-year partnership with DFRE, we are proud to support initiatives that bring communities together and contribute to Dubai’s vision for growth. At CBD, we believe that financial confidence is a key driver of progress, and by engaging with individuals and families in meaningful ways, we continue to back their ambitions and support their journey towards a stronger financial future.”

Those looking to entertain the kids can head over to the Emarat Family Pavilion which acts as a hub for all ages including a soft play area, kids quads track, an iceberg slide, ball pool pit as well as arts and crafts.

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer – Emarat said: “Emarat Petroleum Company is proud to join our esteemed partners from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism alongside other key sponsors at the e& Beach Canteen event for the second consecutive year, celebrating community, and the joy of shared culinary experiences. This vibrant event showcases Dubai’s diverse food culture while supporting local businesses and boosting tourism.

“As a brand dedicated to enhancing customer experiences, we are excited to offer visitors a taste of our delicious offerings through the Bakeria Food Truck, featuring fresh and flavourful options, including exclusive healthy combo meals created specifically for this event. Additionally, we invite guests to explore our Family Zone, where we host engaging activations designed for visitors of all ages, rewarding customers through EmCan, our loyalty app with exciting prizes and interactive experiences.

“At Emarat, we believe that food has the power to bring people together, and this festival embodies that spirit perfectly. We look forward to welcoming everyone to create lasting memories, enjoy meaningful connections, and experience the very best of what Emarat has to offer during this special event.”

A collaboration with Michelin-recognised Dubai-based chefs sees the first edition of the e& Beach Canteen Chef’s Table, an intimate experiential dining concept hosted by chefs from 21 Grams on 31 March, BRIX on 1 April, Ryba on 2 April, JUNS on 7 April and 3 Fils on 8 April. Guests can enjoy specially crafted plates in an interactive and personalised setting. Bookings will be open soon with information to be announced on @beachcanteenofficial.

With a packed schedule of workshops throughout the entire 18 days, kids’ focused classes include macrame keychain making, seashell phone case decorating, and DIY lip gloss making while adults targeted sessions include tie dye, inspirational quotes art, and beach bag painting. Bookings can be made here.

Adding to the culinary excitement, the Heinz Selection competition will spotlight the region’s top burger chefs, who have been challenged to create signature burgers using Heinz sauces. The top three finalists will face off in a grand finale on 12 April, where a jury will select the ultimate winner.

Rita Giannelli, Brand Manager – Gulf & South Africa - Kraft Heinz said: “At Heinz, we are always looking for ways to celebrate great taste and unforgettable culinary experiences. Partnering with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments (DFRE) to host the Heinz Selection competition finale at e& Beach Canteen is a natural fit. As one of the most anticipated food events in Dubai, e& Beach Canteen provides the perfect stage to showcase the creativity and passion of our finalists. We look forward to an exciting finale where the region’s top local talents will bring their best flavours to the table, and we cannot wait to share this moment with food lovers across the city.”

In line with DET’s commitment to spotlighting Emirati and homegrown businesses, DFRE has worked closely with Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of DET, on the latest edition of the e& Beach Canteen. The entities have worked together to provide a platform for local SMEs to expand their presence, build their brands, and connect with new audiences.

Free to enter for visitors, e& Beach Canteen runs from 27 March to 13 April 2025 at Nessnass Beach, behind Sunset Mall, between 4pm and midnight daily. For more information, visit: e& Beach Canteen, Instagram: @beachcanteenofficial and @dubaieats.

-Ends-

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

