Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai International (DXB), the world’s leading international airport, has once again transformed its runway into a high-energy cycling arena as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). The extraordinary event, executed in collaboration with premium fitness studio CRANK, delivered one of the city's most unique and highly anticipated fitness experiences.

Returning for its second year, the DXB Runway Ride expanded its scale to five rhythm-cycling sessions for the cycling community, Dubai Airports’ employees and the oneDXB airport community. Set against the backdrop of departing aircraft and the pulse of silent-disco beats, riders powered through CRANK’s signature high-energy workout, creating an unforgettable experience combining movement, music, and flight, an experience that could only come to life at DXB.

Michelle Lee, Vice President Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports, said: “The CRANK Runway Ride reflects our continued commitment to supporting Dubai’s ambition to build healthier and more active communities. It also reflects our commitment to delivering unique DXB experiences that successfully connect people, creating memorable moments and contributing to the city’s culture of health and vitality.”

By turning its runway into a platform for movement and connection, DXB continues to champion Dubai’s wellness agenda, positioning the airport as a destination that brings people together, inspires healthier communities, and delivers memorable experiences. The DXB Runway Ride is part of Dubai Airports’ year-round efforts to promote wellbeing across the airport community and support city-wide fitness initiatives.

