Now in its ninth year, F.A.M.E, a talent show for people of determination, has become a popular highlight on Dubai’s event calendar, promising some exciting changes for its upcoming edition. Taking place on Saturday 30th November at 7:30pm, The Play will debut at Zabeel Theatre in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, and rather than showcasing individual talent acts, the audience can enjoy a feel-good production that connects all of the performances in one narrative journey.

Written by F.A.M.E’s Event Director, Rebecca Shamji, The Play – where dreams take centre stage – tells the story of five main characters, celebrating the themes of friendship, family ties, inclusivity, and accomplishment. In true F.A.M.E style, the show incorporates multiple talents, such as salsa dancing, piano playing, and drumming, plus scenes from the Special Olympics, a fantastical fashion show, and a Bollywood dance extravaganza. What’s more, attendees will be wowed by a much bigger cast than in previous years, with The Play featuring around 50 participants aged 8 to 37.

Rosy Ahmed launched F.A.M.E in 2016, inspired by her daughter Hana (28) who has Down Syndrome. Building on the show’s success, Rosy introduced The Talent Hub in 2021 as a weekly youth club for people with special educational needs to learn talents such as art, music, dancing, and singing in a fun and friendly setting. Many of F.A.M.E’s cast are also part of the Talent Hub and the show’s rehearsals are held in the F.A.M.E. studio twice a week.

Rebecca Shamji, F.A.M.E’s Event Director, commented: “Everyone is excited about doing something different this year. All of our performers work so hard to develop their incredible talents and we wanted to give them a new way of sharing them with the audience. By combining the acts in a play, the performances flow into each another, incorporating a huge breadth of skills.”

F.A.M.E Founder, Rosy Ahmed, added: “It’s been wonderful to see F.A.M.E go from strength to strength over the years and gradually attract a more mainstream audience. This summer marked our first F.A.M.E show in London which was a great success and the first of many. We are now back in Dubai with a new format and different venue, enabling us to create a more authentic theatre experience.”

“I believe that performing arts for the people of determination have a unique power to bridge gaps and create connections. When our young people engage in performing arts, they not only celebrate their own abilities but also educate others about diversity and inclusion, fostering empathy and understanding. I feel hopeful and excited about The Play as we will be creating something new and different where we hope to uplift and empower all individuals, regardless of their abilities.”

F.A.M.E (which stands for fashion, art, music and entertainment), is pleased to announce Emirates NBD as its title sponsor for the event. It is also being supported by Thrift for Good which is supplying the costumes, and by Dream it Possible Ballet and Performing Arts, who support the show from planning to performance.

About F.A.M.E:

F.A.M.E. was developed in 2016 by Rosy Ahmed, whose daughter Hana (28) has Down Syndrome. Ahmed, who has first-hand knowledge of the challenges this community faces in their day-to-day lives, believes that initiatives such as F.A.M.E. will raise awareness and encourage integration and inclusion within the community. In 2021, F.A.M.E. 2019 was nominated and won an audience choice award at the Toronto Lift-Off Film Festival.

Inspired by the show’s continued success, Rosy launched The Talent Hub in 2021, a weekly youth club for people with special educational needs to learn talents such as art, music, dancing, and singing in a fun and sociable setting. 2022 saw the launch of Walk for Awareness, a community event to recognise World Down Syndrome Day and Autism Awareness Day. The walk was followed by a picnic in the park and live performances from F.A.M.E show participants. Every event and production is made possible by all the voluntary support, which is crucial in making these dreams come to life.

