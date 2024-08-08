Dubai: Dubai will host the UAE-Russia Investment Forum 2024 on the first of October. The one-day event will take place at the Millennium Dubai Hotel and will witness wide international and regional participation from senior figures, top CEOs, investors, and business leaders from both the public and private sectors from Arab and global countries. The forum will bring together a select group of decision-makers, experts, and entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges facing the business sector in light of geopolitical changes in the region and the world, and to explore new opportunities for effective investment companies that keep pace with these changes and transformations.

Commenting on this, Mubarak Salem Al-Atshan Al-Mansouri, Senior Advisor at Abu Dhabi City Municipality and honorary member of the forum, said: "The available opportunities for businessmen in Dubai span various fields such as real estate, trade, technology, tourism, and hospitality, among others. The emirate provides an encouraging legal environment and facilitates investment, establishment, and operational procedures."

Al-Mansouri stated that the achievements and qualitative leaps in all fields in Dubai put us in a continuous race for excellence. Therefore, the UAE-Russia Investment Forum focuses on enhancing this role, unifying visions, providing an encouraging and flexible environment for companies and investors, building new partnerships, and extending bridges of cooperation to overcome challenges and eliminate all obstacles.

For his part, Imad Al-Halibi, the Managing Director of the UAE-Russia Investment Forum, said that the aim of the forum held in Dubai is to discuss and review the importance of investment, its pathways, developments, and advanced trends, and its impact on the economy in our region, especially since it effectively contributes to achieving sustainable development. He emphasized that the UAE has established a culture of excellence, which is an endless journey, and that being number one is a key component of the work system in the United Arab Emirates, which is a global center for business and investment.

Al-Halibi pointed out the importance of hosting this forum as Dubai holds a distinguished position as a global investment hub, attracting businessmen and investors. It is a city that combines modernity and economic development, providing an encouraging environment for startups and companies, and enhancing Dubai's attractiveness to investors from around the world with its advanced infrastructure and modern facilities. He added, "Dubai reflects the spirit of innovation and development, attracting entrepreneurs and creatives from various sectors, especially as it is an emirate that brings together different cultures and nationalities, providing a platform for cultural, social, and economic cooperation and exchange."

