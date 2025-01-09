Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) is set to take place in Dubai from January 21–23, 2025, bringing together emerging talent, industry leaders, and educators to showcase the hospitality and tourism industry as an attractive, future-ready career path for young people. With participation from over 80 schools and support from key industry stakeholders, the event aims to position the MEA region as a global hub for innovative and sustainable hospitality leadership.

Fostering a collaborative community approach to talent development in the industry, the FLC provides a forum for students and young professionals from all backgrounds to engage in career development and networking opportunities. By breaking down barriers and prioritizing inclusivity, the FLC highlights the vast array of roles within hospitality and tourism, facilitating connections that lead to internships, jobs, and mentorships—creating a welcoming industry for the next generation.

This year’s FLC will also stage the inaugural edition of the School Directors Alliance (SDA) on January 22, at the Emirates Academy of Hospitality. This groundbreaking gathering will bring together school directors, policymakers, and leaders from the hospitality industry across the MEA region to address the alignment of education with the evolving needs of the global workforce. The aim is to reshape how hospitality schools prepare their students for industry demands, ensuring that the next generation of professionals is ready to lead in a competitive, fast-changing environment.

Hubert Ummels, Founder of the MEA FLC, Advisory Board Member, and Owner of GameChangers Group, explained, “As the hospitality industry in the MEA region experiences rapid growth, it is vital to cultivate a strong pool of diversified talent. The FLC provides an unparalleled platform to inspire, equip, and connect the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of our industry.”

Among the sponsors of the event is Fraser Donaldson, Divisional Sales Vice President & General Manager at Vision Linens, a world-leading textile supplier to top global brands in both retail and hospitality. Donaldson added, “By working together with stakeholders across academia, industry leaders, and government entities, we can tackle industry-wide challenges and create sustainable solutions for talent development, skill gaps, and educational reform. This collaborative approach paves the way for a brighter future for the sector in the MEA region.”

Now in its third edition, the FLC embraces the ethos of “Community Over Competition,” fostering a network of peers and stakeholders committed to addressing the critical challenges facing the hospitality industry. Marvy Rieder, Director of the MEA Future Leaders Challenge, emphasized, “The FLC’s focus on mentorship goes beyond immediate career development. It ensures the MEA region fosters a future generation of leaders who are not only innovative but also environmentally and socially conscious, aligning perfectly with the region’s vision for sustainable growth.”

The FLC is staged with the support of esteemed platinum partners who are leaders in the hospitality sector, including Hilton, Accor, Dubai World Trade Centre, Radisson Hotel Group, Rotana, Emaar Hospitality, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM), NHL Stenden, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and GameChangers. The FLC also benefits from the guidance of a distinguished advisory board composed of experts from partner organizations, alongside representatives from NEOM, Gauteng Tourism Authority, and SHB.

Following the regional event in Dubai, national editions of the Future Leaders Challenge will take place in East Africa on April 14–15, South Africa on May 5–6, and Morocco on June 2–3, 2025. These initiatives extend the impact of the FLC, enabling participants to gain hands-on experience, build valuable networks, and present actionable solutions to the industry's most pressing challenges.

About the MEA Future Leaders Challenge

The MEA FLC is a dynamic platform aimed at establishing a community engaged in solving the future challenges of the hospitality and tourism industry in the MEA region. By bringing together industry leaders, students, and educational institutions, the MEA FLC strives to enhance the quality of education, talent development, and human capital, thus creating a promising future for the industry.

www.meafutureleaderschallenge.com