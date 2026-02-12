Dubai, UAE – The Asia-Pacific Federation of the Gifted announced, at the conclusion of the 19th Asia-Pacific Conference on Giftedness (APCG 2026), that Dubai has been selected to host the next edition of the conference in 2028. The announcement was made at the closing of the conference, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 7 to 11 February under the theme “Fast Forward: Vision 2050 of Gifted Education”.

Professor Kyungbin Park, President of the Asia-Pacific Federation on Giftedness (APFG), said: “Dubai is an exceptional city that brings together diverse cultures and nationalities under one umbrella. It stands as a global model of diversity, openness, and coexistence. We very much look forward to convening the conference in Dubai in 2028. APFG is confident that Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, as the host and organizing institution, will deliver a conference of the highest calibre, given its distinguished track record in advancing giftedness and excellence. Dubai itself provides a dynamic and enabling environment that nurtures gifted individuals and supports innovation across society as a whole.”

H.E. Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated: “Dubai’s selection to host the 2028 Asia-Pacific Conference on Giftedness reflects the regional recognition of the United Arab Emirates’ leadership in advancing education systems that prioritize the identification and development of gifted learners within an integrated framework of policies, initiatives, and strategic partnerships supported by our leadership. Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has developed a globally benchmarked model for discovering and nurturing gifted individuals, supported by strong expertise and impactful partnerships. Under the directives and close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Foundation, hosting international conferences forms part of a comprehensive strategy to empower gifted students and position them at the forefront of leadership and influence. The Asia-Pacific Conference on Giftedness provides an important platform for advancing dialogue on gifted education from both theoretical and applied perspectives, fostering collaboration among Asian institutions, and supporting the development of future-ready educational models. Dubai’s continued investment in educational innovation further reinforces its role as a nurturing environment for talent development at all levels.”

In this context, the Foundation concluded its participation in the 19th Asia-Pacific Conference on Giftedness, held in Jeddah. The papers presented and the accompanying exhibition reflected a strong level of academic and applied excellence, highlighting innovative models and professional practices that contribute to advancing education and research.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said the Foundation’s participation aligns with its commitment to advancing specialized dialogue on gifted education and exchanging expertise in programme design and policy development that support creative and innovative capacities. Dr. Al Suwaidi added that Dubai’s selection to host the 2028 edition presents an opportunity to further strengthen the link between research and educational practice, while expanding collaboration with Asian institutions in gifted education to advance evidence-based learning models.

The conference programme featured several contributions from the Foundation’s delegation. Dr. Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, presented a paper on academic giftedness and university major selection. Dr. Rashid Al Riyami, Chair of the Distinguished School Award Committee, addressed the Hamdan–EFQM Educational Model as a framework for educational excellence. Dr. Sadeq Abdulwahid, Researcher at the World Giftedness Center, highlighted initiatives promoting a culture of excellence, while Huda Al Hammadi, Gifted Initiatives Specialist, presented the Global Talent Mentorship Programme in STEMM fields.

The Foundation’s team also participated in specialized seminars and the Youth Summit, focusing on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and secured third place in the Innovation Hackathon dedicated to developing creative solutions to educational challenges.

Through its exhibition pavilion, the Foundation showcased its global and regional initiatives in gifted education and strengthened avenues for institutional collaboration.