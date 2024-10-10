The event is supported by the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Federal Geographic Information Center (FGIC), World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC), Dubai Municipality along with Gold Sponsor General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA) from Saudi Arabia

Leading brands such as Trimble, Topcon, RIEGL, Leica, DJI, Bentley, among others join the exhibitor lineup

Dubai, UAE: As the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region experiences rapid growth in construction, real estate, energy and infrastructure development, smart city initiatives and environmental sustainability projects, the demand for geospatial technology has surged. From urban planning and disaster management to climate resilience and digital twins, geospatial data is increasingly driving innovation across diverse key sectors. To support and further accelerate this growth, GeoWorld, an event set to transform industries with geospatial excellence will be held from 26 to 28 November 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, marking the first event of its kind in the region.

Emphasizing the significance of the event, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events, said: " With the growing importance of geospatial technologies in shaping future infrastructure, urban planning and environmental management, the need for an event dedicated to the geospatial industry has never been greater. GeoWorld not only addresses this demand but also brings together geospatial experts to share knowledge, drive innovation and embrace data-driven solutions.”

Attracting global and regional players, the three-day event will convene the industries such as urban planning, transportation and logistics, among others, impacted by the geospatial sector, showcasing the latest advancements in geospatial technology and driving cross-border collaboration in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions.

Leading regional brands showcase geospatial excellence

Having made significant strides in leveraging geospatial data for urban planning, construction, infrastructure and sustainability projects, the UAE continues to position itself as a regional leader in geospatial technology. Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been ranked as the most liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa, according to the Global Liveability Index of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Driven by the country’s ambitious resilient, sustainable and liveable city projects and digital transformation initiatives, GeoWorld will spotlight leading regional brands that will be at the forefront of the exhibition, showcasing their expertise and innovation in geospatial technology. Some of these prominent names include, Sigma, a leader in positioning technology; MENA3D, a regional pioneer in 3D scanning solutions; Global Technologies and Sitech, both showcasing Trimble's advanced geospatial solutions; Rao Geo Tech, experts in geospatial services and Barjeel Aerial Photography, known for their aerial imaging expertise.

The UAE’s Federal Geographic Information Center (FGIC) is supporting the event. “This partnership with GeoWorld underscores FGIC’s commitment to empowering the public sector by enhancing geospatial capabilities, fostering data-driven decision-making, and supporting sustainable development,” said Eng. Anwaar Alshimmari, Executive Director of the Geospatial Governance Sector at FGIC. “Through the enablement of federal and local government sectors, we aim to ensure geospatial intelligence plays a pivotal role in shaping smarter, more resilient communities.”

International companies bring expertise to MEASA

In addition to leading UAE brands, GeoWorld will bring renowned global companies at the forefront of geospatial advancements. Key international participants include, E-Cassini (France), experts in digital mapping; AllyNav (Switzerland), providers of innovative positioning systems; Terra Solid (Finland), specialists in LiDAR software solutions; Geo Lin and CHCNAV (China), offering advanced surveying and mapping technologies; PDRL (India), leaders in geospatial engineering solutions; and Neolaser (US), providers of precision geospatial instruments.

Supporting the event, Aaron Addison, Executive Director, World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC), said: “Our partnership with GeoWorld aligns with WGIC's mission to drive the awareness, adoption and integration of geospatial technologies across various sectors, contributing to a sustainable and digitally empowered future. As we collaborate with this event, we look forward to demonstrating the value and benefits of geospatial and earth observation technologies in the economy, society and environment.”

GeoWorld Summit presents discussions on geospatial growth

The GeoWorld Summit will promote thought leadership and collaboration across key themes including urban planning, tourism, climate change, natural resource management and disaster response. “The summit is designed to build meaningful discussions on how geospatial technology can solve real-world challenges,” noted Heijmans.

Speakers will discuss the application of digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI), integration of geospatial data within smart city ecosystems, solutions for disaster management and mitigation, and initiatives focused on geospatial digitalization and sustainability. Some of the notable speakers include, Eng. Maitha Ali Al Nuaimi, Director – GIS Center Department, Dubai Municipality; Eng. Asim AlGhamdi, Secretary General, United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management Committee of Experts for Arab States; Eng. Anwaar Alshimmari, Executive Director – Geospatial Governance Sector, Federal Geographic Information Center; Saini Yang, Executive Director, International Programme Office of Integrated Research on Disaster Risk (IRDR); and Quentin Hicks, Director, Middle East, India & Central Asia, what3words. GeoWorld takes place alongside LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and Big 5 Global, hosting a mega urban and construction meetup. Visit, www.geoworldevent.com

About GeoWorld

GeoWorld, the only event of its kind in the MEASA region, highlights the rapid growth of the geospatial sector supported by a combination of large-scale projects across various sectors such as construction, oil & gas, e-commerce and agriculture. Co-located with Big 5 Global, LiveableCitiesX and FutureFM, the event hosts the GeoWorld Summit bringing together leaders to strategize on GIS, mapping and spatial analysis. For more information, visit: www.geoworldevent.com