Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai is set to host the 10th edition of the annual World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) - World Congress. The event will take place at “Madinat Jumeirah” from 23-25 September under the theme ‘Zones and the Shifting Global Economic Structures Unlocking New Investment Avenues’.

This year’s event marks the 10th anniversary of the World FZO and will be hosted in Dubai for the second consecutive year and the fifth time overall since its inception. The previous edition was among the largest in World FZO’s history, contributing significantly to its ongoing success.

The 10th edition will gather representatives from economic zones worldwide, reflecting the World FZO’s commitment to advancing the crucial role in global trade played by economic zones, through which more than a third of global trade flows. The event will emphasise the impact of these zones in supporting national economies, facilitating trade exchanges, boosting commercial transactions, driving the digital economy, attracting foreign investments, and supporting other economic sectors.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Zarooni, Chairman of the World FZO, said: “Hosting the 10th World FZO World Congress reflects Dubai’s commitment to actively contribute to the development of the global system of economic zones, which serve as the backbone of international trade in our current era. This aligns with the Dubai’s drive to double its foreign trade to reach AED 25 trillion and its goal to establish trade corridors with 400 new cities worldwide by 2033, in accordance with Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and its ambitious targets.

He added that organizing the event in Dubai offers a renewed opportunity to present in-depth visions and anticipate the future of the economic zones sector globally. It fosters constructive and fruitful discussions among all stakeholders on ways to facilitate business, connect various markets, and provide customers with cost-effective processes”.

To date, the Organization has more than 1,600 members from 141 countries, with global representation through 12 regional offices around the world and 42 national contact points.

