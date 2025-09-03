His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed: "Dubai's global standing as a friendly city is the outcome of our continuous efforts and commitment to empowering People of Determination."

European Network for Accessible Tourism (ENAT): "At least 257 million tourists have been looking for destinations that are easy to access and inclusive."

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai will host the 5th edition of the Accessible Travel and Tourism International Conference (ATTIC-2025) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, from October 7 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The Conference aims to advance legislation, policies, infrastructure, and services, particularly in air, land, and sea mobility, as well as accommodation and hospitality, to meet the needs of 1.3 billion People of Determination seeking to enjoy life and explore the world with ease and dignity.

Speakers include high-level officials and experts from international and local organizations such as UN Tourism, Airports Council International (ACI World), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and key figures from the travel, tourism, mobility, and marketing sectors.

The event is a key opportunity for decision-makers and professionals in tourism, travel, and retail to discover global best practices, policies, and improvements that can help position their cities and venues at the top of the list for millions of travellers and their families, who collectively spend hundreds of billions of dollars on tourism annually.

Dubai: A Preferred Destination for Accessible Tourism

Dubai has made significant strides in promoting accessible travel and tourism, in line with its vision to become the world's leading destination for tourists with disabilities, supported by a comprehensive ecosystem of policies, advanced infrastructure, and exceptional services.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum remarked: “This Conference brings together decision-makers and experts in accessible travel and tourism under one roof to share insights and highlight Dubai and the UAE’s accomplishments in accessibility and inclusion and prioritization of policies and programmes for People of Determination."

He added: "I am proud that Dubai has been recognized as an Autism-Friendly City and that Emirates Airlines and Dubai Airports have been designated as inclusive facilities. These milestones are the result of continuous collaboration and unwavering commitment to the empowerment of People of Determination and unfaltering commitment to elevate the UAE’s status as a global leader in accessible tourism."

He has called for global cooperation to ensure accessible tourism for more than one billion people worldwide. He wished the conference organizers and participants success in their efforts.

Lessons from Dubai – Global Best Practices

A dedicated session titled, Lessons from Dubai, will feature speakers from Emirates Airlines, Dubai Airports, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and the Department of Economy and Tourism, who will present the global city’s achievements in accessible tourism—leading to it being designated as an autism-friendly city and the recognition of its airport and international airline as inclusive entities.

Tourists and travellers with disabilities represent a large and growing segment that spends billions annually and seeks destinations that are responsive to their needs in travel, accommodation, transportation, and attractions. In the Middle East, over 50 million People of Determination represent a promising opportunity to grow the tourism sector and create thousands of new jobs.

People of Determination currently make up 10–15% of any society, approximately 1.3 billion people globally, with numbers expected to rise to 2 billion by 2050, due to aging, health conditions, wars, and other contributing factors.

Organized annually by Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, the ATTIC provides a unique platform for airport personnel, airlines, travel agents, hospitality professionals, shopping centers, and tourism destination managers to explore the potential of this sector and align themselves with the UAE’s vision for inclusive tourism.

The Needs of Accessible Tourism

The ATTIC-2025 will highlight the needs of travellers with disabilities throughout their journey—from planning and departure to arrival and return—emphasizing the importance of making hotels, resorts, airports, transportation, communication systems, shopping malls, beaches, parks, and museums fully accessible and responsive to their requirements.

Ghassan Suleiman, Secretary-General of ATTIC, stated: "The tourism industry needs now more than ever to embrace the concept of 'inclusive tourism,' which serves millions of people with Special Needs by implementing relevant legislation, smart solutions, exceptional hospitality and transport services, qualified human resources, and accessible communication channels to support the growth of this vital sector."



He added: "Stakeholders in the travel and tourism chain must work together to eliminate travel barriers, especially given the global support for the mobility rights of this community."

According to a blog post by the World Bank, the tourism sector contributed 6.7% of total GDP in the Middle East in 2023. The European Network for Accessible Tourism (ENAT) reports that at least 257 million tourists are actively searching for accessible travel destinations. A study by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) indicates that accessible tourism is an emerging and promising market expected to generate €88.6 billion in revenue by 2025.