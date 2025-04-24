Dubai — Dubai-based startup The Game Company (TGC) today launched its AI-powered cloud gaming platform at Dubai AI Week, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Built entirely in Dubai, the platform aligns with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033—a national strategy to establish the emirate as a global leader in gaming and emerging tech.

TGC’s platform brings over 1,300 AAA titles directly from the cloud, making high-performance gaming accessible to anyone, on any device, without the need for costly consoles or downloads. Built on custom AI architecture, the platform features optimised GPU utilisation for maximum visual performance, predictive forward buffering for ultra-smooth gameplay, and cloud-agnostic integration that ensures seamless, low-latency experiences across devices.

Faisal Kazim, Head of Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, said:

“Dubai AI Week is about showcasing innovation that doesn’t just imagine the future, but makes it reality. The launch of TGC’s cloud gaming platform highlights the power of AI to transform industries, augment human creativity, and unlock new creative economies. It’s a proud moment to see a product of this calibre launched from Dubai, for the world.”

Osman Masud, Founder and CEO of The Game Company, said:

“Gaming is not just entertainment. It is culture, economy, and infrastructure. We have built the foundation for a new generation of gaming and we are proud to launch it here in Dubai. Dubai gave us the platform and belief. We are proud to showcase a homegrown product that is setting a new global benchmark.”

The platform has already seen strong traction during its alpha phase, with over 43,000 registrations and 10,000 gamers onboarded. TGC is backed by key partners including Tencent Cloud, BytePlus (TikTok), Immutable and Fetch.ai.

Visitors to the Dubai AI Week can experience live gameplay across devices, explore the underlying tech stack, and interact with real-time demos of the AI-powered system.