Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has signed an agreement with on-demand delivery platform talabat to launch The Emirati Chef’s Table Plus powered by talabat grow.

Building on The Emirati Chef’s Table, which focuses on identifying, mentoring, and promoting Emirati culinary talent, the talabat grow programme adds a structured, long-term growth pathway to help Emirati-owned restaurants scale sustainably within Dubai’s competitive food and hospitality ecosystem.

The MoU to launch the programme was signed by Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, and Toon Gyssels, CEO of talabat, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS), which has been taking place until Feb. 5 in Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the city’s economy by 2033 and to become the fastest-growing and most attractive business hub for SMEs and local champions, by empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, supporting their businesses’ growth and sustainability, and developing talent in the food and beverage sector.

Running over 12 months, the initiative will support a curated group of high-potential, locally owned Emirati restaurants through a combination of intensive training, tailored commercial enablement, and ongoing one-to-one support. The programme will begin with a six-week bootcamp, followed by sustained advisory and performance optimisation support, delivered through talabat grow, the platform’s small business enablement platform.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said: “The Emirati Chef’s Table initiative was designed to identify and nurture national culinary talent by connecting creativity with real market opportunity. The Emirati Chef’s Table Plus builds on this foundation by introducing a structured growth pathway that focuses on commercial readiness, operational strength, and long-term sustainability. Through this strategic partnership with talabat, we are enabling Emirati-owned restaurants to scale with confidence, strengthen their competitiveness, and play a lasting role in Dubai’s food and hospitality ecosystem.”

Toon Gyssels, CEO at talabat, said: “Small, locally owned restaurants are a vital part of Dubai’s food landscape and SME economy. Through Emirati Chef’s Table Plus, we are working alongside Dubai SME to move beyond short-term exposure and focus on long-term capability building – supporting Emirati restaurant owners with the tools, insights, and confidence needed to grow in an increasingly competitive environment.”

At its core, the talabat grow programme is training-led, with a focus on operational excellence, data-driven decision-making, performance optimisation, and effective use of digital and platform tools. Participating businesses will also benefit from enhanced visibility, structured commercial support, and dedicated guidance aimed at strengthening long-term resilience and growth.

The Emirati Chef’s Table Plus aligns with Dubai SME’s broader mandate to strengthen priority sectors, support entrepreneurship, and advance the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by embedding national talent within high-growth industries and enabling the next generation of Emirati businesses to scale with confidence.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME)

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

About talabat

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, with millions of active customers. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.

