Dubai, UAE: The 10th edition of Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition is set to take place for two days on October 25-26 followed by a Vestibular Seminar on the 27th in Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Dubai Otology is the only dedicated Otology and Neurotology event in the Middle East comprising of an exhibition and conference event which tackles the most critical ear, head, and neck diseases and disorders, and displays up-to-date medical research, treatments, and advanced technology in the field of Otology.

The comprehensive scientific program enjoys support from the Ministry of Health in the UAE and also distinguished medically-related societies from the region and beyond, most notably from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Pakistan.

Within the past two years, it is estimated that one billion people are suffering from some form of hearing loss. As we get older, many of us begin to gradually lose this important sense of hearing and this can cause hardships in communication with others. Moreover, about one in every 1,000 children are born with advanced nerve hearing loss. With advancements in research and technology, many of these issues can be resolved, however, several people are unaware that they can receive help, especially since we tend to accept matters the way they are as we age.

The momentous 10th edition of Dubai Otology will shed light on these matters and bring heightened awareness as it is expected to see more than 700 visitors and participants in attendance to witness 45 speakers, 60 scientific sessions, and partake in live workshops, most notably a dedicated full-day for a Vestibular Seminar on the last day of the event.

The highly specialized Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition provides a great opportunity to develop lasting partnerships and opens pathways to new business opportunities as more than 30 brands from over 20 countries will be present. Attendees to the conferences can also attain CME credit points.

Dr. Mohammed Al Hammadi, Conference Chairman of Dubai Otology, stated: “We are excited for the upcoming Dubai Otology, Neurotology & Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition for it marks a historic 10th edition for us in providing an unrivaled platform that tackles important medical issues. This year will be the largest gathering of international doctors, specialists, residents, and exhibitors since our inception, making this momentous occasion even more spectacular. Our wonderful city of Dubai continues to embark on providing the best display for excellence in healthcare practice and technology."

The Vestibular Seminar will oversee many important topics that will help doctors keep patients at the heart of care in addition to learning from top experts around the world. Some of the topics include discussions on Updates in Vestibular Laboratory Tests and Visual Vertigo; Preventing Further Falls in Fallers with Vestibular Symptoms. A Randomized Trial; Peripheral Vestibular Disorders - New Concept; Innovative Balance and Falls Risk Management; Migraine and Meniere’s Disease; and Vestibular Rehabilitation.

Dr. Tristram Lesser, Professor of Otology, Consultant ENT Surgeon, and Advisory Board Member for Dubai Otology, stated: “Otology is the pinnacle of scientific surgery. Advances in technology and surgery have improved the lives of countless patients. Otology was the first to repair a lost sense – hearing. Otology was also the first to use microscopes for the most delicate surgery ever done so that diseases could not only be cured but also allow function to be restored.”

He continued, “Otology has advanced into the skull base, improving the morbidity and mortality of tumor resection beyond recognition. Nerves are monitored, blood vessels protected, and image guidance defines the tumor and vital organs like the adjacent brain. Now we have robots to assist and new drugs target disease with minimal side effects and maximum effect. All-in-all, a lot to discuss and learn this year in Dubai in 2022.”

The Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition is held annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. Est. – a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by Ministry of Health in the UAE, Arab Academy of Otology & Cochlear Implant, Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery & Communication Disorder Society, Sultanate of Oman, Saudi Otolaryngology Society, and the Pakistan Society of Otorhinolaryngology. The event is also sponsored by its strategic partner, MED-EL, a family-owned provider of hearing implant solutions and the leading manufacturer in the region; and its silver partner, Otex, which provides high quality products, services, and solutions for the hearing impaired.

