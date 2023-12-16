Dubai-UAE – Dubai Municipality is supporting TEDx Happiness Street 2023, a globally acclaimed platform for sharing ideas and inspiring positive change. Taking place on 17 December at the Dubai Knowledge Park Conference Centre from 11am, this event will highlight the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) commitment to creating an environment of happiness for its citizens.

TEDx Happiness Street, under the theme “Vocation and Avocation”, serves as a tribute to the UAE’s mission of well-being and contentment, providing a stage for voices and stories from the nation and abroad.

The theme of “Vocation and Avocation” highlights the UAE’s work to enable a healthy work-life balance. This includes initiatives such as shorter workweeks, flexible working hours, and changes in public holidays. These measures underscore the federal governments commitment to the well-being and happiness of its people.

Taif Al Amiri, Director of Corporate Marketing Department at Dubai Municipality: “We are proud to support TEDx Happiness Street as a Gold Partner. The platform is a natural partnership for us, aligned with our mission to make Dubai more sustainable, pioneering, beautiful and liveable. We look forward to hosting some interesting and talented personalities from the UAE and beyond to mark this city’s and this nation’s pursuit of happiness.”

Pooja Unni, the TED Licensee and organiser behind TEDx Happiness Street, commented: “This event is held in the spirit of giving back to the UAE. Together with an impressive line-up of Emirati, expatriate and international speakers, we will share unique perspectives and showcase the UAE’s achievements on the world stage, to an audience of more than 39 million viewers.”

The speakers include: Anas Al Halabi, the first Arab handpan player and teacher in the Middle East; Ahmad Salah, astronomer and content creator; Chris Blair Vincent and Sonya Sandiavo, multi-disciplinary artist, muralist, costume designer and celebrity stylist; James Knight Paccheco, celebrity chef, television personality and co-founder of Dubai Chef Collective; Moein Al Bastaki, Emirati illusionist, magician and hypnotist; Nasreen Abdulla, journalist, personal trainer and jiu-jitsu player; Omair Muhammad, professional para basketball player and athletic innovator; Suaad Al Suwaidi, the first female Emirati and Arab wildlife photographer; Dhiren Harchandani Inner Game Architect, Endurance Athlete, Entrepreneur, Author, Executive Coach and NCS Consultant, Shelyna V. Brown, retired California Superior Court Judge, equality and social justice champion, and thought leader; and Yuichi Setoyama, environmentalist, Bakture Research Association director, and Japanese Shinto priest.

To know more and visit the talk, please visit the website: https://www.tedxhappinessstreet.com/.

Dubai Municipality envisions Dubai becoming a global leader in quality of life and sustainability by 2030, making the city the best place to visit, live and work. Under the vision “A Pioneering Municipality for a Global City,” Dubai Municipality is mandated to help ensure the sustainability of Dubai through effective planning and management. It is also responsible for providing pioneering municipal services that help ensure residents’ happiness and well-being. The entity is committed to supporting Dubai’s vision through its corporate values of competitiveness, proactiveness, positivity, and participation.

Dubai Municipality’s responsibilities revolve around several key areas. These include: building an attractive city with ample facilities; sustainable urban planning; sustainable building management; digitalisation; attracting talent, knowledge and material assets; sanitation and waste management; and overseeing the happiness of Dubai’s people, which includes promoting environmental protection and ensuring public health and food systems/security.

For more information, please visit Dubai Municipality’s website.