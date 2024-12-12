Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The third season of Souq Al Freej in Al Warqa Park 3, one of Dubai Municipality’s most prominent community initiatives, will launch tomorrow, Friday, 13 December. This annual event brings together small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and opens new commercial communication channels for productive families and Emirati entrepreneurs. It offers a supportive environment for showcasing and selling products directly to the public, encouraging residents to support locally made goods.

Dubai Municipality aims to provide integrated investment opportunities for entrepreneurs, facilitating healthy competition among them to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices. This initiative also supports and enhances confidence in homegrown products, aligning with Dubai’s vision to improve the quality of life for its citizens and residents. The first phase continues till December 29th before relocating to Al Barsha 3 Pond Park from the 3rd till the 19th of January 2025.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality said: “For the third consecutive season, Souq Al Freej, organised by Dubai Municipality, adds a unique and ideal event to Dubai’s winter calendar. This initiative aligns with our strategic objectives to enhance the city’s appeal by providing and developing integrated facilities that host community events and initiatives to improve the quality of life and well-being of residents.”

He added: “Souq Al Freej is an integrated space that fosters a culture of local production and labour, enhancing the contribution of SMEs to the emirate's economy. The homemade products showcased by participants cater to all family members' needs. The market also offers a rich programme of activities and events, creating a space for entertainment, food, beverages, and enjoyment of Dubai's beautiful winter weather, alongside workshops and activities for children of all ages.”

This season, the market will feature 30 stalls for home-based businesses and 10 for food and beverage vendors. Visitors can look forward to a range of workshops and entertainment events, providing a family-friendly atmosphere for fun and relaxation.

Dubai Municipality has set the working hours for Al-Freej Market daily, from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

