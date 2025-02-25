Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) is an umbrella term used for a large group of diseases that cause scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs. The scarring causes stiffness in the lungs which makes it difficult to breathe and get oxygen to the bloodstream.[i]

Boehringer Ingelheim, in collaboration with Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS) and social media influencer Ghaith Marwan, unveiled a breathtaking installation of lungs made from flowers at the Dubai Miracle Garden to raise awareness of the disease and highlight the importance of early diagnosis.

In the run-up to the event, a public social media campaign, led by Boehringer Ingelheim, achieved the collective goal of 1 million steps to increase the impact of the campaign.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, has collaborated with Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS) and social media influencer Ghaith Marwan, to raise awareness of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) through a community engagement initiative achieving 1 million steps and culminating in a breathtaking installation unveiling at Dubai Miracle Garden on 22 February 2025.

ILD is an umbrella term used for several diseases that cause scarring, or fibrosis, of the lungs. The scarring causes stiffness in the lungs which makes it difficult to breathe and deliver oxygen to the bloodstream. Lung damage from ILDs is often irreversible and progresses over time. Common symptoms of ILD are shortness of breath, consistent dry cough, chest discomfort, fatigue and occasionally weight loss.i Early diagnosis and treatment of many ILD diseases, such as Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), can slow disease progression and preserve quality of life for patients[ii].

Under the theme ‘Think Lungs’, the social media campaign encouraged the public to share their breathtaking moments together with their daily step count to reach the collective goal of one million steps. The campaign concluded at the Dubai Miracle Garden in the presence of ETS representatives, renowned pulmonologists, Boehringer Ingelheim representatives and Ghaith Marwan. The event saw the unveiling of a 5-meter lung installation made entirely of colorful and blossoming flowers. Following the event, in line with Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to sustainability, the flowers from the installation were gifted to Rashid Centre For People of Determination.

Derek O’Leary, Regional Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim in India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said: “Lung health shouldn’t be an afterthought—it should be a priority. At Boehringer Ingelheim, we launched Think Lungs to spark a movement, because awareness leads to action, and action can improve lives. Seeing people come together to join our 1 Million step for ILD awareness movement and stand before the lung installation at Dubai’s Miracle Garden was a powerful reminder of what’s possible when people come together for a cause. Our vision is a future where early diagnosis is the norm, individuals take charge of their lung health, and communities replace stigma with support and hope.”

Dr. Bassam Mahboub, Head of the Pulmonology, Department at Rashid Hospital and Vice President of the Emirates Thoracic Society, said, “Diagnosing ILD can be a challenge given the shared symptoms with other lung diseases [iii] and delays in treatment can hinder efforts to improve outcomesii. It is encouraging to see key healthcare stakeholders come together with a shared vision to raise public awareness of lung diseases which are often overlooked. Awareness campaigns like ‘Think Lungs’, empower communities to seek expert opinions early and to ask their physicians the right questions which can potentially lead to earlier diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.”

The campaign highlighted the need for proactive attention to lung health, encouraging individuals to recognize symptoms and seek timely medical advice. Through this initiative, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to inspire behavioral change, highlight the power of early detection, and unite communities in a shared commitment to lung health.

Boehringer Ingelheim is dedicated to improving the lives of patients affected by ILDs through ongoing research, development and strategic collaborations. As part of its commitment to improve the lives of patients affected by ILDs, Boehringer Ingelheim has developed an educational website called Life With Pulmonary Fibrosis, available in both English and Arabic providing patients with information about their condition and offering ways to enhance their mental and physical well-being.

