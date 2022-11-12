Dubai Sports Council’s premises will host, on Thursday 17th Nov. 2022, an eminent session as part of the 17th Dubai International Sports Conference; one of the Members of “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives”.

The session, under title “Attracting of Talents”, will be addressed by Rui Costa, the former star of the Portuguese national team and Benfica Club of Portugal and AC Milan and Fiorentina Clubs of Italy and current President of Benfica Club / Julian Ward, the Sports Manager of Liverpool Club of England.

This session will be held in the presence of world football stars as per directives of Dubai Government to boost the Emirate’s role as a center for attracting & development of football talents. The session will also provide unique opportunity for clubs’ representatives in the State & football sector staff to be acquainted with successful professional experiences in the field of scouting, attracting & boosting technical levels of sports talents who will become the future pillars of competent teams, which aim to attain achievements & win titles.

The Benfica & Liverpool Clubs enjoy great & successful experiences in the field of scouting, attracting & boosting technical levels of talented players. Each of the two teams has special & distinctive school in this field and they have attained remarkable marketing successes & supplied European & other teams with distinguished talented players.

Rui Costa combines between the experience of the player who commenced his football journey with academies & juniors stage and continued his career to become a competent star in the strongest European clubs & the Portuguese National Team and between the experience of his designation as President & Official Person in Benfica Club. Thus, Rui Costa represents an important diversity for the understanding of the needs of talented players and ways to provide them with enough sponsorship, besides deciding of proper plans in the respective club to attract, scout, develop and recruit talented players in the club’s teams until they reach the first team or even to sell them to other clubs to generate financial income in order to support & help in the club’s development and to establish new training facilities & stadiums or to buy new promising talented players to strengthen the team to attain achievements & win titles.

Julian Ward works in Liverpool Club; one of the most eminent European & world clubs. He serves with the various teams of the Club including academy teams and the different age categories. He is a supervisor in the sector of the scouting & creating of talented players, based on an ancient policy which provided English & European teams with several distinctive players. Julian Ward will focus on the policy & mechanism of work in talents field. The Conference meets DSC’s goals to develop the local sports sector as per the instructions & strategies of work launched by the Government to attract sports talents.

-Ends-