Dubai, UAE: The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), one of the leading knowledge projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), concluded its ‘Book Criticism’ workshop, which was held virtually under the supervision of Dr. Saleh Hwaidi. The workshop aimed to impart critical and analytical skills to participants and provide them with the necessary knowledge to analyze literary discourse using both theoretical and practical methodologies.

Several literary texts, including poetry and fiction, were discussed during the workshop, and participants with expertise in critical writing and book reviews were asked to offer in-depth readings, assessments, and opinions on the overall significance of each work. The exercise was designed to help them concentrate on the technical side of their literary practices and interests. The workshop also included meaningful interactions with participants in order to promote reading habits among the younger generation and highlight the power of literature in shaping young minds.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said, "The ‘Book Criticism’ workshop had a significant role in teaching young individuals how to critique books constructively, improve their creative writing abilities, and develop their analytical skills. The workshop served as a vital platform for the exchange of knowledge and guided participants to gain a deeper understanding of various pieces of literature. Through these initiatives, we, at the MBRF, remain committed to our goal of improving young people’s critical abilities and promoting constructive criticism in literature, which plays an important role in advancing literary knowledge and identifying emerging literary talents.”

Over the course of four months, the workshop covered a variety of methodological topics, such as understanding critical thinking, developing scientific or research studies, reviewing the fundamentals of literature and research, and more. With a comprehensive look at the different aspects of research, including titles, sources, and references, among others, the workshop gave participants a wide range of information that will enable them to better understand the diverse forms of literature.

