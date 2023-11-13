Hewlett Packard Enterprise hosted its annual Distributor Partner Conference (DPC) at the Intercontinental Dubai this week, bringing together distribution partners from all over the world. At the conference, HPE’s leading distributors will hear from key figures of the HPE organization and explore new opportunities and selling strategies across HPE’s broad portfolio of traditional and as-a-service offerings.

After being greeted by Antonio Neri, CEO, through a video message, attendees were able to hear from speakers like Neil MacDonald, Executive VP & General Manager of HPE Compute, Phil Mottram, Executive VP & General Manager of HPE Aruba Networking & HPE Intelligent Edge, as well as Gilles Thiebaut, SVP of Worldwide Ecosystem & Business Development and Simon Ewington, VP, Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem. They will share key insights on HPE’s partner strategy and ecosystem, and provide updates on the portfolio of Hybrid Cloud, Edge, & Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and the partner programs that support them.

The three focus areas for this year’s DPC will be:

Innovation and Expansion , helping partners to be successful through innovation, enabling their evolution whatever their current or desired business model is. This includes a deepened focus on helping partners take advantage of the explosion of AI through dedicated initiatives and programs.

, helping partners to be successful through innovation, enabling their evolution whatever their current or desired business model is. This includes a deepened focus on helping partners take advantage of the explosion of AI through dedicated initiatives and programs. Profitable Growth , enabling partners to capitalize on growth opportunities through special initiatives, rewarding their skills, and helping them increase profitability while protecting their margins.

, enabling partners to capitalize on growth opportunities through special initiatives, rewarding their skills, and helping them increase profitability while protecting their margins. Best-in-class Experience, ensuring the opportunities that have been identified are easy for partners to grasp. Improving partner experience remains key for HPE, prioritizing IT stability and delivering an ‘Always On’ experience, enhancing the way partner investment is rewarded through simplified and standardized aaS partner compensation.

“We are proud to host our distributors, who play an incredibly important role in our Partner and Channel Ecosystem, here in Dubai, an epicentre of global innovation,” said Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director for UAE & Africa at HPE. “HPE’s mission is to provide our partners with worldclass innovation from edge to cloud, expanded growth opportunities supported by the best-in-class partner experience. DPC is another great opportunity for us to work in close collaboration with our distribution partners, exchange thoughts and ideas, and re-emphasise our commitment to continued investment.”

Distributors will receive the latest updates to the HPE Partner Ready Vantage program. This includes details on the comprehensive Centers of Expertise, new competencies, and an evolved competency framework, as well as new tools and offerings that better enable partners to deliver business outcomes to customers.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.